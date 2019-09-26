Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Officially Announce Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance With Photo

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on Feb. 2, the Hustlers star confirmed on Twitter Thursday. There had been speculation for weeks that the announcement was coming, but Lopez played coy about it for a few weeks. Lopez has close links with Miami, the home of the NFL championship game this season.

“This is happening. 02.02.20,” Lopez simply tweeted Thursday afternoon, alongside a photo of Shakira.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shakira also announced her performance on Twitter.

Both singers included the Pepsi logo in their photos, confirming the soft drink company’s ongoing sponsorship deal with the NFL. In Shakira’s photo, she was seen with the logo on her armband, while Lopez wears it on her belt and ring.

The NFL also tweeted a photo of the two performers.

“These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we’re confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages,” Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s vice president of marketing, said in a statement Thursday.

Lopez is riding high at the moment, just weeks after her 50th birthday. The “Jenny on the Block” singer is building Oscar buzz for her acclaimed performance in Hustlers and has been releasing new singles throughout the year.

Lopez, who has a house in Miami, emerged as a potential halftime show performer earlier this month. While promoting Hustlers, questions about it came up multiple times.

“I mean, it would be awesome,” Lopez told Entertainment Tonight. “I think, like, when you’re a little girl and you’re dreaming, you know, you want to be an actress or you want to be a singer. There are certain things you hope to accomplish one day, and that’s definitely one of those.”

Lopez recently scored success with “Medicine,” featuring French Montana. Last year, she released the singles “El Anillo,” “Dinero,” “Te Guste,” “Limitless” and “Se Acabo El Amor.”

The decision to pick Lopez is likely a response to the criticisms of the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta. Despite a rich musical history, the Atlanta music scene was not well represented. Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi performed, and none of them originated from Atlanta.

The South Florida region was once a popular spot for Super Bowls, but Super Bowl LIV will be the first one there since Super Bowl XLIV in 2010. It is the 11th Super Bowl in the region and sixth in Miami Gardens.

This season’s Super Bowl will air on Sunday, Feb. 2 on FOX, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling the game.

Photo credit: Getty Images