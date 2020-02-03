Super Bowl 2020: Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, More Heap Praise on Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime Spectacular

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira did not disappoint with their electric halftime show during Super Bowl LIV. The 2020 edition of the halftime extravaganza was produced by Pepsi, with Jay-Z having a hand in it, but the true stars of the show were J-Lo and Shakira.

They promised some fireworks and delivered, earning plenty of praise from some famous fans along the way. While Jennifer Lopez‘s fiance Alex Rodriguez was quick to praise his future wife on her performance, he was far from the only notable name to speak out about the show.

Scroll down and see Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga and many others chime in to give the two music icons a pat on the back.

LADY GAGA

. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

Kim Kardashian

They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo 🔥🔥🔥 🏈 🏈🏈 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

Kim Kardashian was an early name to drop praise for Lopez and Shakira. Her congratulations included some fire emojis and a feeling that football was still somewhat on her mind.

Khloe Kardashian

They are having fun!!!! Yesssssss!!! That was a halftime show!!!!!! Wow! Wow! Wow!!!! Their energy just gave me energy!!! Fan girling for sure!!! #SuperBowl — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 3, 2020

Khloe joined her sister in sharing her love for the halftime show. She credited the duo with giving her some energy and just raising the bar for shows to come.

Ally Brooke

BEST SUPER BOWL PERFORMANCE OF ALL TIME — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) February 3, 2020

The Dancing With the Stars contestant was quick to call the show the best she’s seen. Some fans responded and disputed this but with J-Lo and Shakira fresh in mind, it is hard to deny it earns at least consideration.

Rosie O’Donnell

The former View co-host was blown away from Jennifer Lopez’s beauty during the show, especially her tribute to her role in Hustlers.

Vivica A. Fox

According to Independence Day star Vivica A. Fox, Lopez is bad and SHUT DOWN the show with her performance. That is high praise from the lady who helped us beat the aliens in 1996.

Hoda Kotb

I can’t handle xoxo pic.twitter.com/hfBaIj5meh — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) February 3, 2020

The Today Show co-host shared a clip from the show and admitted that it was hard for her to handle what she was experiencing.

Frankie James Grande

The social media mogul gave both Shakira and J-Lo some good positive waves, letting both know that the show was pretty special.

Priyanka Chopra

Damn!!! That halftime show.. incredible to see such powerful women coming together for such an incredible performance. @shakira u were so fierce!!! @JLo I have no words. We r not worthy! Incredible! #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl2020 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 3, 2020

The wife of Nick Jonas and a superstar in her own right couldn’t help but praise the ladies for owning the stage mid-Super Bowl and showing why they are a force.

Olivia Munn

I could watch Shakira + JLo perform this halftime show forever. #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLIV — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) February 3, 2020

Olivia Munn opted to single out the halftime show as the moment she could live over and over again. A neverending loop of dance moves and sizzling beats.

Pink

Pink knows what it is like to be on the Super Bowl stage, so her dropping praise is pretty high. Now we’ll wait to see if she’ll take part in her own halftime show in the future.