Jennifer Lopez Shares First Words About Super Bowl Halftime Show With Shakira

It was announced on Thursday that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be headlining the halftime show during Super Bowl LIV, and Lopez officially addressed the news while speaking with reporters at the New York City pop-up for her new fragrance, Promise, on Thursday, Sept. 26.

“I don’t know if any of you have been to any of my shows, but I love performing and I’m super excited,” Lopez told Us Weekly and other outlets. “We had an amazing tour this summer, so I feel really in shape for a show right now. I’m excited!”

“It’s a huge platform, big stage to perform on — one of the biggest shows of the year — and every artist dreams of doing it,” she continued. “I’m so excited that they chose two strong women, but also Latinas.”

The upcoming Super Bowl will take place in Miami, which has a large Latin population.

Lopez added that she feels Pepsi “really wanted to make a statement with” choosing two successful Latina artists and that she is “happy to be a part of this new movement of inclusivity and diversity and embracing women.”

Of her fellow performer, Lopez said that she is “super excited and so is Shakira.”

“I saw her this week when we took the pictures and stuff, and we’re both over the moon and want to bring our brand of what we do, our music, our celebration and our culture to that stage for 15 minutes,” she shared. “It’s gonna be amazing, it’s gonna be a good time and that’s my goal — to have a good time and to make sure everyone else has a good time.”

When the announcement was made on Thursday, Lopez shared a promotional photo of herself and Shakira and wrote, “Going to set the world on [fire].”

Shakira shared the same photo with the caption, “It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!”

Lopez and Shakira will follow 2019’s show, which was headlined by Maroon 5. Prior performers include Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Katy Perry and Bruno Mars.

