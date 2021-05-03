Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Attend Vax Live Concert Together

✖

Jennifer Lopez and her ex Ben Affleck have been hanging out since she and Alex Rodriguez split. After they were both spotted spending time with each other in Los Angeles, the former pair also attended the Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World on Sunday. The gorgeous 51-year-old performed alongside her mother, Guadalupae Rodriguez, and Affleck performed in a skit with Jimmy Kimmel according to InTouch.

(Photo: Jason Armond, Getty)

A source told the outlet that they "are hanging out again" and that "a lot of time has passed, they've both matured," before adding, "Jennifer still cares for Ben, she never really stopped. Apparently, they reconnected like no time had passed." The two initially met in 2001 while on the set of Gigli and were engaged by the following year in 2002. However, they went their separate ways in 2004, but were rumored to have remained on good terms.

(Photo: Jason Armond, Getty)

Recently, the two were spotted hanging out in Los Angeles when the actor was seen going to her home after he was picked up in a white Escalade SUV thought to be the singer's. The car then took him to her gorgeous mansion. "Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house," one source told Page Six. Although their hangouts are only be described as friendly ones, fans and onlookers can't help but to wonder if they'll get back together and if this will lead to something more for the two.

In regards to Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner, sources are saying that it doesn't bother her one bit that the two are hanging out, she's just focused on him remaining as a present father. "Jen isn't bothered by Ben hanging out with J.Lo or anyone else. She wants what is best for Ben," and insider told Entertainment Tonight. "What matters most to her is Ben being a great dad. They've been in a good groove when it comes to co-parenting for a while and their kids' happiness is Jen's main priority." The two were married from 2005 to 2015 and share three children together: Violet, 15; Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

Lopez and Rodriguez were suppose to get married the summer of 2020, but were forced to postpone due to the pandemic. Onlookers gushed over their relationship because of how supportive the former MLB star was of Lopez and her successful career. It came as a shock to many when the two called off their engagement, and the two seemed like they were trying to work it out according to sources, but their time together eventually came to an end.