Jennifer Lopez Reveals She ‘Felt So Bad’ About This Part of Ben Affleck Romance

Jennifer Lopez didn’t appreciate her good friend Matt Damon being put on the spot when being asked about her relationship with Ben Affleck. In one of Damon’s 2021 interviews with Today Show, he was asked about “Bennifer’s” rekindled flame. At the time, Damon responded bashfully, saying, “There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about [them].”He added: “I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.” Reminiscing on the interview in her own chat with Today Show’s Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, Lopez told them: “You guys really gave him a hard time,” she joked. “I felt so bad for him. I was like, ‘Oh my god.’”

Lopez is choosing to not share as much with her relationship with Affleck these days, learning from her mistakes nearly 20 years ago. “I think what we learned from the last time is that love, when you are lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special and you have to hold a little bit of that privately, and that’s what we’ve learned,” she said later in the interview. “But we’re very happy, if that’s what you’re wondering about.”

Keeping the media out of their relationship as much as they can help is what’s important to them this time around. “I think when Ben and I were younger and we were together, it was something where we were just out there with our relationship,” she explained. “When something is sacred like that and you put it out there, you kind of say to people, ‘It’s yours to do with what you want.’”

She gushed even more about their relationship in her recent interview with People Magazine, saying the second time around is even better. “I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that’s happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does…We hold it sacred,” she said. “It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago…There’s more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice. When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted.”