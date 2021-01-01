Jennifer Lopez's Diamond Mask During New Year's Rockin' Eve 2021 Performance Has Fans Confused

Jennifer Lopez went all-out for her headline performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, though some fans were distracted by her diamond face mask. The singer wore some elaborate costume pieces during her performance, including a web of diamonds wrapped around her head like a net at the very beginning. In a year that has been defined by face masks in many ways, fans had a lot to say.

Lopez was the undisputed star of New Year's Eve in New York City's Times Square this year, descending from on high in a massive dress and singing some of her greatest hits. She debuted a brand new song called "In The Morning," and sang her classic "Waiting For Tonight" along with a medley of other beloved tracks. In the process, she stripped off an over-sized gown to reveal a rhinestone bodysuit underneath, and pulled an odd diamond web off of her face.

ABC and JLO with a reminder that hockey is just around the corner. pic.twitter.com/5pvMLNcOVP — Dave Pierce (@pittsburghers) January 1, 2021

Fans could not help but related JLo's unique jewelry to the face masks many people are now wearing every day for their health to stop the spread of COVID-19. Others reached further for their references, comparing the net to sights out of sci-fi and fantasy productions.

Overall, fans seemed to be laughing with JLo, not at her when it came to her diamond headdress. Here is a look at what they said about her fashion choice.