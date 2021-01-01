Jennifer Lopez's Diamond Mask During New Year's Rockin' Eve 2021 Performance Has Fans Confused
Jennifer Lopez went all-out for her headline performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, though some fans were distracted by her diamond face mask. The singer wore some elaborate costume pieces during her performance, including a web of diamonds wrapped around her head like a net at the very beginning. In a year that has been defined by face masks in many ways, fans had a lot to say.
Lopez was the undisputed star of New Year's Eve in New York City's Times Square this year, descending from on high in a massive dress and singing some of her greatest hits. She debuted a brand new song called "In The Morning," and sang her classic "Waiting For Tonight" along with a medley of other beloved tracks. In the process, she stripped off an over-sized gown to reveal a rhinestone bodysuit underneath, and pulled an odd diamond web off of her face.
ABC and JLO with a reminder that hockey is just around the corner. pic.twitter.com/5pvMLNcOVP— Dave Pierce (@pittsburghers) January 1, 2021
Fans could not help but related JLo's unique jewelry to the face masks many people are now wearing every day for their health to stop the spread of COVID-19. Others reached further for their references, comparing the net to sights out of sci-fi and fantasy productions.
Overall, fans seemed to be laughing with JLo, not at her when it came to her diamond headdress. Here is a look at what they said about her fashion choice.
Misunderstood Instructions
They said “please wear a mask” and Jennifer Lopez said “ON IT.” #RockinEve #JLo pic.twitter.com/VVbIpTv6q4— 👩🏻🦰 (@RedHeadedScot) January 1, 2021
CDC Guidelines
Not a CDC-approved mask, J. Lo #NewYearsRockinEve pic.twitter.com/EcZZN2wbqe— Dan Emerson 😷 (@dscapp) January 1, 2021
Is this mask approved by the @CDCgov #RockinEve @JLo pic.twitter.com/fcsAYNMyl8— Andrea Piccardo (@apicc005) January 1, 2021
Ball
My 8 yr old just asked if @JLo ‘s head/mask situation was the NYE ball #dickclarksrockinnye— Sara (@sarasimps79) January 1, 2021
Wicker Man
Who wore it better? JLo or Nick Cage? pic.twitter.com/2a1KurOaor— BadZnake (@BadZnake) January 1, 2021
Wealth
I have a huge respect for @JLo but that mask at her performance tonight makes her look like a person who collects golf balls at the driving range. 😐🤷♀️#Hello2021 #balldrop #JLo #oof— Alexandria Merrill (@crazedhobbit) January 1, 2021
Past
I wanna put this JLo mask behind us as well, WTF!— FCF********** (@madoublet187) January 1, 2021
Other Stars
That mesh mask is to lana what the versace dress is to jlo https://t.co/EOEWXkS7uD— Koda Koochie (@gowondalupe) October 3, 2020
shoutout to JLo for performing as Lady Gaga and Beyonce this year since they refused to pic.twitter.com/D9h0LIGI90— ꪑ (@famemxnster) January 1, 2021