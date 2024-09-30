Dolly Parton Mourns 'Great Loss' of Kris Kristofferson

Dolly Parton is mourning the "great loss" of her friend, Kris Kristofferson. Following the news of Kristofferson's passing on Sunday, Parton took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late country music legend.

"What a great loss, what a great writer, what a great actor, what a great friend," Parton wrote alongside a butterfly graphic. "I will always love you." She concluded her message by signing it, "Dolly." Notably, Parton and Kristofferson were close friends, and performed a number of duets, such as "From Here to the Moon and Back" and "Put It Off Until Tomorrow."

Parton's post has been met by many fellow mourners, with one person writing, "He was one of the best songwriters of all time...such a huge loss." Someone else added, "Another Highwayman passes on. He will always be around."

Kristofferson died on Sunday, Sept. 29. He was 88. "It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home," read a statement from his family. "We're all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he's smiling down at us all."

In addition to Parton's memorial, many other celebrities have paid tribute to Kristofferson, including his A Star Is Born co-star Barbra Streisand. In an Instagram post, Streisand reflected on his "charming" qualities and added, "My thoughts go to Kris' wife, Lisa who I know supported him in every way possible."