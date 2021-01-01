Jennifer Lopez Covers Aerosmith's ‘Dream On,' and Viewers Are Cringing

Jennifer Lopez appeared on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve to perform some songs, but her cover of Aerosmith's "Dream On" had viewers cringing. The A-list star was just one of many who stopped by to help ring in 2021 during the big annual event, which is hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Miley Cyrus, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat all turned up as well.

Lopez hit the stage and performed her new song, "In The Morning," before going into her classic hit, "Waiting for Tonight." Before belting out the hit tune, Lopez said, "Tonight we’re going to live, we’re going to love and we’re going to dance again. And we’re going to keep on dreaming. Twenty years ago, I sang this song, and we never needed it more than tonight." While fans definitely loved hearing the early 2000s tune, they were less than thrilled about her cover of iconic Areosmith's 1973 song. Scroll down to see what social media had to say about it.