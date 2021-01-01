Jennifer Lopez Covers Aerosmith's ‘Dream On,' and Viewers Are Cringing
Jennifer Lopez appeared on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve to perform some songs, but her cover of Aerosmith's "Dream On" had viewers cringing. The A-list star was just one of many who stopped by to help ring in 2021 during the big annual event, which is hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Miley Cyrus, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat all turned up as well.
Lopez hit the stage and performed her new song, "In The Morning," before going into her classic hit, "Waiting for Tonight." Before belting out the hit tune, Lopez said, "Tonight we’re going to live, we’re going to love and we’re going to dance again. And we’re going to keep on dreaming. Twenty years ago, I sang this song, and we never needed it more than tonight." While fans definitely loved hearing the early 2000s tune, they were less than thrilled about her cover of iconic Areosmith's 1973 song. Scroll down to see what social media had to say about it.
JLo singing Dream On and attempting to hit the high notes #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/f7wFOy3AFT— Siobhain (@summer0001) January 1, 2021
I love Jlo but this is playback and also she can't hit those notes...— AquaMala (@AquaMala_) January 1, 2021
Didn’t think 2020 could get worse but then we get JLo singing Dream On by Aerosmith. #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/Cv3D5A2nZT— Steve Sosa (@Ssosa1981) January 1, 2021
She couldn’t find the note if her career depended on it— Phil Moran (@HooliganSW1) January 1, 2021
Me listening to JLO butcher Aerosmith’s Dream On pic.twitter.com/RchVE4Po6f— Ashley Maciag (@SoCaLicous) January 1, 2021
JLo singing "Dream On" to end 2020. I just... pic.twitter.com/fY7fFvd9Ds— Kyle P (@Kyle_Phillippi) January 1, 2021
Steven Tyler listening to JLO singing his song #TimesSquare pic.twitter.com/cg5yrJVcr8— Luisa Vona (@ldigennaro23) January 1, 2021
Jlo singing #aerosmith to close out 2020 is the most 2020 thing ever. #NewYearsRockinEve #nye #newyears #jlo #jenniferlopez pic.twitter.com/dB6nQIgtHl— Renee Rayles (@reneerayles) January 1, 2021
After cyndi lauper and jlo’s performances I don’t need the last ten min of 2020 #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/ocdzkMc7FY— Brian S (@smedycacciatore) January 1, 2021
JLo singing Aerosmith is a War Crime— Kevin List (@KevinList7) January 1, 2021
jlo singing dream on... pic.twitter.com/afuOYLF4pu— jordie ⭐️ (@lpsykongroo) January 1, 2021
This crappy year started with JLo at the Super Bowl and now it ends with JLo in Times Square on New Years Eve— CCavolo31 (@31CCavolo) January 1, 2021
Me watching #JLo perform #dreamon by #Aerosmith last night on #RockinEve like... pic.twitter.com/iynoXhYmMO— Cori (@iRocUroll) January 1, 2021