Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Iconic Green Versace Dress With History Lesson on How It Changed the Internet

✖

Jennifer Lopez threw back to a throwback on Instagram, and it was not even Throwback Thursday. On Sunday, she marked one year since she stunned the audience at the Versace show in Milan by wearing an updated version of the famous green dress she wore at the 2000 Grammys. Lopez shared a video from that memorable night in 2019, alongside a brief history lesson on how she broke the Internet before that was even a phrase.

At the end of Versace's Spring 2020 show, Lopez came out as the last model to walk the catwalk. The new version of the dress was even more revealing as it did not have sleeves and was backless. "Throwback to this unforgettable catwalk one year ago!" wrote in the caption for her new post. After the video, she included screenshots on the history of Google Images, which is traced to the 2000 Grammys dress. Google reportedly created Google Images because there was a massive spike in searches for photos of the dress during the Grammys broadcast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 20, 2020 at 2:19pm PDT

In April 2019, Lopez shared a video on her YouTube channel that was all about the Versace dress. Lopez said she instantly knew the dress was causing a frenzy, even before she took the stage with co-presenter David Duchovny. "All of a sudden you start hearing a little murmur. I’m thinking, it’s the Grammys. It has to be somebody famous behind us," Lopez recalled. "It was a frenzy. The flashes started going in a way that it’s not usually. There was extra kinetic energy there. I was like what the hell is going on? I had no idea it was about this dress."

Lopez was completely shocked by the standing ovation she got from the audience just for taking the stage in the dress. There was suddenly a breeze, blowing the dress and inspiring clapping. "All of a sudden, again, a slow murmur and everybody starts clapping. We get an ovation for just standing there!" the Hustlers star said. "At that moment, that dress became something that people still reference."

The "Dinero" singer is still leaving her fans amazed, 20 years after she wore the green dress. On Saturday, Lopez shared a bikini photo that left her Instagram followers in awe. Lopez is engaged for former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, and the two reportedly bought a $40 million home in Miami's high-priced Star Island neighborhood. The massive estate sits on a 40,000-square-foot lot and includes 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.