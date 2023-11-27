Jennifer Lopez Rocks Cutout Dress During Date Night With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck know how to throw a gala and make an impact. Friday saw the couple host a Las Vegas Poker Tournament to raise funds for Affleck's non-profit Eastern Congo Initiative. The actor founded the charity in 2009, according to PEOPLE, and the event marked the starting point of Vegas' Grand Prix weekend with Formula 1 racing.

The couple hit the red carpet to kick off the night at Lavo at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. While Affleck was clad in a three-piece blue suit, sans a tie with the white shirt, Jennifer Lopez wore another dress that might go down as memorable for fans.

Lopez was clad in a cutaway gown by British designer David Koma. One strap went over the singer's shoulder, while bejeweled fabric met with a choker while a thigh-high split flowed to the ground. She also had a set of silver earrings and a matching black purse, possibly going for some matching with Affleck.

Affleck gushed over the event, calling the Eastern Congo Initiative "one of the greatest, most awe-inspiring experiences of my life thus far." It also drew out a slew of famous names to support the cause and the famous couple. John Hamm and wife Anna Osceola, Jimmy Kimmel, Colton Underwood, James Marsden, Lukas Haas, Tobey Maguire, and Cara Delevingne all attended, even trying their hand at the card tables.

Lopez shared a look at her dress on Instagram, earning some glowing reactions on social media. "OMG!! When you were born, you passed the beauty queue 1000000 times SERIOUSLY," one fan wrote. "Oh OK Mrs Affleck, I see you," another wrote.

(Photo: Mindy Small / Getty Images)

Lopez and Affleck marked their first wedding anniversary in August, two decades since they first became a couple in 2002 before breaking up. The rekindling of their romance was a shock in 2021 and many people immediately gushed over the couple amid all the other horrible news in the world. People needed that romantic love story, even if the reality wasn't as polished and fake.

"I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else," Lopez told Vogue earlier this month after her marriage.