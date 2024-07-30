Jennifer Lopez Embarking on 'Fresh Start' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Speculation

Jennifer Lopez is done fretting over her reported crumbling marriage to Ben Affleck. The "Jenny From the Block" singer and The Accountant star have reportedly been separated since May. Despite the Selena star's initial desire to save her fresh union for their second shot at love, she's now looking at things from a different lens. It seems she may have no choice as Affleck has been over the paparazzi-filled union for some time, and already moved out of their shared mansion.

On the heels of her milestone 55th birthday, Lopez now reportedly believes this is her second chance. A source tells Entertainment Tonight that Lopez "is doing her best to stay positive and focus on the great things in her life" as speculation on her marriage continues.

She has been spending her summer in the Hamptons, being photographed with her teenage twins. The source notes that she "always loves getting to spend time on the East Coast, especially during the summer, and it's been nice for her to be surrounded by friends and family who love her."

Despite the tabloid frenzy, she's ignoring it. "It has been a hard year with some unexpected realizations, changes, and obstacles, but Jen is trying to view her 55th birthday as a fresh start," the source adds. "She is trying not to let her situation with Ben bring her down."

Lopez was recently spotted out to at Candy Kitchen in Bridgehampton, New York, alongside her 16-year-old son, Max, and a male friend. "She was with a guy friend who was wearing a birthday tiara and Max. JLo was in a green dress and rode her bike to and from there," the eyewitness told ET. "Max arrived in a car driven by a female friend and left in the car. He walked out before JLo. JLo looked happy and content," the eyewitness added. "A fan shouted out to wish her a happy birthday and she thanked them. JLo and her other friend then rode away on their bikes."