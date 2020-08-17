Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Buy $40 Million Miami Home on Star Island

✖

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have scooped up a seriously luxe $40 million home in Miami's exclusive Star Island neighborhood, and TMZ reports their new neighbors are thrilled about the Hollywood power couple bringing another dose of glamour to the area. The new home sits on a massive 40,000-square-foot lot and includes 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a stunning pool for the engaged couple's family of six.

The couple already own a gorgeous home in Miami's Coral Gables neighborhood, so it's unclear if they plan on living in the new home or simply treating it as an investment property, but if they did move to Star Island, they would have A-List neighbors like Diddy and Gloria Estefan. Previous residents of the neighborhood include Shaquille O'Neal and Rosie O'Donnell, and TMZ reported Jeff Bezos is eyeing two other properties on the island.

Lopez and Rodriguez have let their fans in on their life at home during quarantine over the past few months, which has included more than a few TikToks and dance parties with Lopez's 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez's daughters Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The couple was originally planning their wedding before the coronavirus outbreak, after Rodriguez got down on one knee in March 2019, but the Hustlers star told Hoda Kotb on the TODAY show in May that they had decided to hold off moving forward as the world is in flux.

"Nobody knows because, really, there's no planning right now," Lopez said when Kotb asked about a possible wedding date. "You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out, and it's disappointing on one level. You know, after the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off. Which is what we're doing kind of right now but at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year. But everything's kind of on hold right now." Lopez continued that she was "a little heartbroken" because of the broken plans, but noted, "You know what? God has a bigger plan. So we just have to wait and see. Maybe it's going to be better. I have to believe that it will be."