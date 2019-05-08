Jennifer Lopez and Donatella Versace’s Met Gala Outfits Sizzled and Twitter Couldn’t Handle It

Jennifer Lopez and Donatella Versace’s Met Gala outfits had jaws hitting the floor as they stepped out on the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala on Monday, May 6.

The duo arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on fashion’s biggest night, proving that they are impossible of being found guilty of any fashion faux pas and proving that they are experts at the event’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

For the outing, Lopez wore a crystal encrusted, low-cut, high leg slit dress, while Versace donned lime green locks and a matching gown, which boasted an array of colors on the sheer bodice and the words “divine” on the skirt.

The night’s theme was inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay in which she defines the phenomena as a “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration,” and according to Twitter users, both Lopez and Versace nailed the theme right on its head.

Donatella was in theme just by showing up as herself #MetBall2019 #METGala pic.twitter.com/qxef3Dfp9w — Seiya234 (@234Seiya) May 7, 2019

Queens RT @Variety: Our jaws are on the floor! Jennifer Lopez and Donatella Versace have arrived at the #MetGala https://t.co/UMHycsPHWo pic.twitter.com/g3C15j2spy — 🌚 (@SicilianInHeels) May 7, 2019

The duo’s style choices even landed them on a number of best-dressed lists compiled by fans who were tuning in for the night from home.

faves on the met gala invite list: priyanka chopra, alexa chung, tom ford, jennifer lopez, janelle monae, lupita nyong’o, frank ocean, marykate & ashley , zac posen, a$ap rocky, miuccia prada, donatella versace, vera wang, florence welch, clare waight keller, kim k, zendaya — samantha (@DIORNAIRE) May 5, 2019

1. Rihanna ⁰2. Sarah Jessica Parker⁰3. Zendaya ⁰4. Katy Perry ⁰5. Blake Lively ⁰6. Cardi B ⁰7. Donatella Versace⁰8. Jennifer Lopez ⁰9. Kim Kardashia ⁰10. Cara Delevingne https://t.co/tgHvevbJuS — Ladolcevitabella (@abbylove_21) May 15, 2018

Lopez, who attended the event alongside fiancé Alex Rodriguez, who wore a pink, black, and white ensemble, had teased her outfit for the night weeks in advance. In a video posted to her YouTube channel in April, the Hustlers star revealed that pay tribute to Versace’s longtime tailor Luigi Massi by wearing one of his last creations to the Met Gala. In the video, the singer revealed that Massi, who she described as “Donatella’s right hand,” had “passed away in the middle of making my Met Ball gown.”

“I was one of the first people they called because he always had such an amazing time creating looks for me,” she added. “We had the best time working together for 20 years.”

“You made me feel so beautiful so many times. So perfect. Your attention to detail, your talent and your love will never be forgotten. Thank you, Luigi, we will miss you,” she had concluded.