Jennifer Lopez Accompanies Ben Affleck on Dunkin' Run, and Fans Love the Commitment

Jennifer Lopez is supporting her husband through his love and addiction of his favorite coffee brand. Ben Affleck's fans are aware of the actor's affinity for Dunkin' Donuts, and Lopez is not only nurturing it, but she's along for the ride on his Dunkin' runs. The Daily Mail snapped photos of Mr. and Mrs. Affleck a Dunkin' Donuts store in LA's Brentwood neighborhood on Nov. 8.

The "Jenny From the Block" singer carried two drinks as the 50-year-old actor carried his own and a bag of snacks. They were joined by Lopez's son Max, 14, – whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony – and Afflecks's son Samuel, 10 – whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The newlyweds dressed casually for the coffee run.

Lopez has been all in on her second chance of love with Affleck. The two wed nearly 20 years after ending their first engagement in 2004. She even took his last name. In a Vogue December cover story, the Selena star responded to a New York Times opinion piece that suggested her choice to take her husband's name is against feminist ideals. "What? Really?" she asked in her response. "People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together. We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that. I don't think that's a problem."

When asked whether Affleck would adopt her last name, she said, "It's not traditional. It doesn't have any romance to it. It feels like it's a power move." She added: "I'm very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person. I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that's okay, too. But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it's romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I'm just that kind of girl."

Social media is in a frenzy over Lopez's trip to Dunkin' Donuts. To fans, it shows the level of dedication she has to her husband.