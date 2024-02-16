Jane Fonda Doesn't Hold Back Telling Jennifer Lopez Her Concerns Over Ben Affleck Marriage

Jennifer Lopez's on-camera mother-in-law, Jane Fonda, had no trouble giving the "Jenny From the Block" singer her true opinion about her rekindled romance and marriage to Ben Affleck. The moment is revealed in Lopez's upcoming documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, about Lopez's very public love life. The two co-starred in the 2005 comedy Monster In Law, where Fonda played an overbearing mother who made her son's fiance's life hell. Lopez and Affleck began first dated in a tabloid-frenzy relationship from 2002-2004. They got engaged the year they began dating and canceled their wedding three days before the planned nuptials. She called the breakup one of her greatest heartbreaks. The Selena star confirmed they rekindled their love in July 2021 and they wed in Las Vegas in July 2022.

But with all of the media coverage surrounding their wedding, Fonda has been concerned. "I want you to know that I don't entirely know why, but I feel invested in you and Ben, and I really want this to work," Fonda says in the documentary, as reported by Variety. "However, this is my concern. Like, it feels too much like you're trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging." Lopez responded: "That's just us living our life."

Fonda also said she noticed Affleck's viral photos from the 2023 GRAMMYs in where Affleck appeared disinterested. "I got real scared, you know, with all that s**t about the Grammys and he looks unhappy and I'm like, 'Oh, my God, what's happening?'" Fonda said. But once again, Lopez brushed off the comment, saying, "Nothing! He was like, 'I've become the symbol of the beleaguered man.'"

Lopez has been married a total of four times, with multiple engagements in between. After the breakup with Lopez, Affleck wed 13 Going On 30 star Jennifer Garner. They divorced after 10 years due to Affleck's struggles with alcoholism.