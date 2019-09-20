Jennifer Lopez Stuns Everybody by Wearing Her Famous Green Dress on Runway for 20th Anniversary

Jennifer Lopez shocked attendees at the Versace show in Milan Friday by wearing an even more revealing version of the famous jungle print dress she wore to the 2000 Grammys. Twenty years later after breaking the Internet, Lopez and Donatella Versace celebrated the dress with an updated take. Lopez and the dress got a standing ovation from the crowd.

Lopez was the last to walk the catwalk during Versace’s Spring 2020 fashion show in Milan and was joined by Versace at the very end, reports PEOPLE. The other models at the show before Jenner included Irina Shayk, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Amber Valletta.

The Hustlers star also shared a video of the catwalk on her Instagram page, earning more than 3.7 million views in only two hours.

“The most incredible thing I’ve ever seen,” Lopez’s Hustlers co-star Lili Reinhart wrote.

“I can’t!!!!!!!!” added Today anchor Hoda Kotb, along with three heart emojis.

“This. Is. EVERYTHING,” actress Jenna Dewan wrote.

Reese Witherspoon simply wrote, “WOW.”

In a recent video Lopez shared on her YouTube channel, Lopez admitted that she was shocked by the uproar the original dress created.

“All of a sudden you start hearing a little murmur. I’m thinking, it’s the Grammys. It has to be somebody famous behind us,” Lopez said. “It was a frenzy. The flashes started going in a way that it’s not usually. There was an extra kinetic energy there. I was like what the hell is going on? I had no idea it was about this dress.”

Lopez said she could not believe she got a standing ovation just for standing on stage in the dress as she presented the first award of the night with actor David Duchovny.

“Me totally unsuspecting, walk out and as I walk out my dress, the wind hits it. It blows open slightly, so now I am like bare here and bare here! All of a sudden, again, a slow murmur and everybody starts clapping. We get an ovation for just standing there!” she recalled. “In that moment, that dress became something that people still reference.”

The dress was more than a game-changing moment for the singer. It also changed things for Google. The search engine giant focused mostly on text until they began seeing all the searches for photos of Lopez wearing the green dress. Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt admitted the dress was the reason why Google Images was born.

“When Google was launched, people were amazed that they were able to find out about almost anything by typing just a few words into a computer. It was better than anything else, but not great by today’s standards,” Schmidt explained in 2015, reports Vogue. “So our co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin – like all other successful inventors – kept iterating. After all, people wanted more than just text. This first became apparent after the 2000 Grammy Awards, where Jennifer Lopez wore a green dress that, well, caught the world’s attention.”

Schmidt continued, “At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen. But we had no sure-fire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: JLo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born.”

Lopez can now be seen in theaters in Hustlers.

