‘SNL’: Jennifer Lopez Stuns With Rockettes and Versace Dress in Opening Monologue

Jennifer Lopez’s return to Saturday Night Live stage is already making headlines. The singer and actress returned to host the series this week with an exciting opening monologue that had fans cheering for the superstar. The actress introduced the show in a stunning black tie outfit and gushed over New York during the holiday season. Lopez then cheered her amazing year, including her engagement to a “Yankee,” getting a lap dance from Cardi B in Hustlers, looking better than ever at 50.

“Seriously, what I really want to say to everyone watching out there is… the best is yet to come,” Lopez said. “People try to write you off, it’s all BS. None of us have a shelf life. Look at me!

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They tried to count me out so many times. But I’m still here,” she added. “I’m like a little roach, you think I’m gone for good, maybe you haven’t seen me in a few months but then you go and get a glass of water in the middle of the night and boom! I got an album.”

She then broke into song and gave a powerful rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” including a surprise appearance from the Rockettes and an outfit change into her classic Grammys dress.

Gotta love a girl who can do both! #SNL pic.twitter.com/CBpejrFhqP — 𝘒𝘺𝘭𝘪𝘦 ❦ (@yatesmannlove) December 8, 2019

“I haven’t always been a JLo fan at all, but damn. First, she’s never looked prettier. That is my favorite outfit and look of hers ever. Second: her point about age is outstanding. I turn 50 in a few months and I found her honestly and pride in her survival inspired,” one fan gushed after the monologue.

“DAYAM GURL! JLo still WEARING the hell out of that dress!! 50 never looked so good!!” another user gushed.

Lopez previously hosted and appeared as musical guest on the the show in 2010 and 2001. For this episode, DaBaby is set to appear as the musical guest.

The actress’ return to SNL comes as she nears the end of an eventful and successful 2019. Along with getting engaged to Alex Rodriguez in March, Lopez also starred in, produced, and is earning Oscar buzz for her role in Hustlers.

Lopez was also awarded the 2019 Fashion Icon Award, celebrated her 50th birthday with a nationwide tour and was announced as the co-headliner for 2020’s Super Bowl in Miami alongside Shakira.

“It just shows you that dreams come true,” Lopez told PEOPLE after being named one of the magazines People of the Year. “But you have to work at it and not give up. The key is the not giving up part. For me, it’s not a choice. You can’t stop.”

“It’s been blessings on blessings on blessings,” she added.

The singer opened up about the upcoming performance for football’s biggest night during an appearance on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon earlier this week. “It’s going to happen quickly,” Lopez said, as first reported by Billboard. “It’s me and Shakira down in Miami, and it’s going to be good.”

Lopez revealed the pair already started rehearsals for the performance, teasing they might be joined by other acts onstage. “You end having 12 to 14 minutes, and we are probably going to split that between us and have special guests, hopefully,” she said of what fans can expect.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The next episode will air Dec. 14 and feature host Scarlett Johansson and musical guest Niall Horan.

Photo Credit: Will Heath/NBC