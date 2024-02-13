Jennifer Lopez Says Ayo Edebiri 'Apologized With Tears in Her Eyes' Over Resurfaced Comments About Her

There's no bad blood between Jennifer Lopez and Ayo Edebiri. After negative comments The Bear star made about Lopez's career in 2020 resurfaced earlier this month, the Grammy-nominated artist told Variety in a new cover story Edebiri had come to her to apologize "with tears in her eyes."

Before filming Saturday Night Live at the start of February, in which Lopez was the musical guest and the Emmy-winning actress was the host, a 2020 clip of the Scam Goddess podcast resurfaced on social media. After host Laci Mosley opined that Lopez's "whole career is one long scam," Edebiri responded at the time: "Well, that's the thing – she thinks she's on multiple tracks, but it's not her. I think she thinks that she's still good, even though she's not singing for most of these songs. ... A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, 'J.Lo didn't have time to make it to the studio.' Like, 'J.Lo was busy.' Doing what? Not singing, obviously."

Lopez told Variety that while she was in the SNL dressing room, Edebiri broke down in tears while apologizing. "She was mortified and very sweet," Lopez told the outlet, "She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, 'I'm so f-ing sorry, it was so awful of me.'" The performer added that it was "funny" in the end, noting, "I've heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn't affect me."

During Edebiri's time on the SNL episode, the Golden Globe Award winner did make reference to the scandal during a sketch featuring a game show that forced contestants to face their rude social media comments. Edebiri's character panics and says at one point during the sketch, "OK. We get it. It's wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don't consider the impact because you're 24 and stupid. But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we're going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online."