Jennifer Lopez Dances on a Table to Celebrate Her 54th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 54th birthday, and she's doing it by dancing on a table. The singer took to Instagram to share some pictures from her recent birthday party, and it the first image Lopez is shown having the time of her life while up on a table in a backless gown. In other photos, Lopez shared a closeup of her sequined dress, as well as images of her donning a panther print bikini.

"Birthday mood...all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play," Lopez wrote in the post's caption, then adding that a "Birthday Edition" of her On The JLo blog would be "coming soon." Many of the actress' fans and followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, "You are such a queen, your look, the way your make up is done , and how you treat your men. 1st class all the way. J-Lo forever." Someone else added, "She looks impressively spectacular, happy birthday, blessings to dear Jennifer López."

The new post comes about a week after Lopez and her husband, actor Ben Affleck, celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed "Bennifer," the couple's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny, which led to paparazzi and tabloid reporters following them around quite frequently. They split up in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn't comfortable continuing their relationship.

After their split, Lopez went on to marry and have two children with singer Marc Anthony. She later split from Anthony in 2011, and then began an on-off relationship with Casper Smart, her former backup dancer. Affleck also tied the knot, marrying Garner in 2005. The couple shares two daughters and one son.

In 2018, Garner and Affleck split, with the Gone Girl star being romantically linked to several different women over the next few years, including Ana de Armas, his co-star in the Hulu thriller film, Deep Water. Lopez began dating former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez in 2017. The pair became engaged in 2019, but their nuptials were postponed twice. In April 2021, the now-former couple announced they had split.

Lopez and Affleck began dating again in mid-2021 and finally said their I Do's in two separate ceremonies over summer 2022. During a Vogue interview, Lopez was approached with the notion that some fans were upset about her taking Affleck's last name, to which she responded with surprise. "What? Really? People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez," she said. "But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together. We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that. I don't think that's a problem."