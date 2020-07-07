Jennifer Lopez Buys Eco-Friendly Los Angeles Bungalow for $1.4 Million

✖

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly bought an eco-friendly bungalow in Los Angeles, California. While she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez are enjoying their quarantine time in the Hamptons on Long Island, that didn't stop her from making a new purchase 3,000 miles away. According to Page Six, the southern California home sold for $1.365 million.

The 1948 remodeled Encino home is a relatively conservative purchase for the superstar compared to her collection of other homes that range in the tens of millions. The beautiful abode features a Spanish-Colonial style with a slanting red-tile roof accented with solar panels. Inside the home is a nice open floorplan that creates an inviting space for the 2,200-square-foot residency.

Along with a cozy fireplace and newly redone kitchen, the home also comes with a few extra amenities that add value to an otherwise turbulent time. The house comes equipped with a separate office space that is connected to the garage — which is helpful now that so many have to work from home these days — and contains a low-maintenance landscape. Lopez bought the home from a seller who purchased the space for just over $1 million prior to its renovations.

While it's an exciting new purchase for the couple and their blended family, Lopez has opened up about being disappointed that she and Rodriguez were forced to postpone their wedding. The two planned on saying "I do" sometime in the summer before countries across the world were forced to shut down and quarantine. While they had not revealed many details prior to March, Lopez has said that she and Rodriguez had planned on their wedding taking place in Italy.

While it may have been the right thing to do, it wasn't an easy decision to make. "They have been struggling for weeks over this decision, but with no return to normalcy in the near future, the couple felt postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice," a source told E!. They continued to explain that guests were notified and that the couple did not have an immediate date in mind considering everything is so up in the air at the moment.

During an interview with Today, Lopez described being "heartbroken" over the tough decision, saying, " [...] It's disappointing on one level. You know, after the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off. Which is what we're doing kind of right now but at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year. But everything's kind of on hold right now." She continued, "I am a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans," but says she's trusting that God has a plan and everything will work out the way it's supposed to.