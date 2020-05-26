Jennifer Lopez 'Heartbroken' About Postponing Wedding to Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez were set to say "I do" sometime this summer, however, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, they've been forced to put things on hold. In an interview with Today host Hoda Kotb, Lopez expressed her disappointment in not only having to push her special day back, but everything else they had planned. The 50-year-old singer has been quite busy over the course of the last year or two with her hit movie Hustlers, performing the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV and hosting World of Dance, she and Rodriguez had planned to take time off to do a lot of things together, but now that's all changed.

"Nobody know because, really, there's no planning right now," Lopez said when Kotb asked her if she knows when her wedding might happen. "You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out, and it's disappointing on one level. You know, after the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off. Which is what we're doing kind of right now but at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year. But everything's kind of on hold right now." Hoda then chimed in and said that she and fiancé Joel Schiffman were in the same situation, having to push their wedding date back and also not knowing when they'll be able to reschedule. However, Lopez is keeping a positive attitude.

"I'm a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans. I'm also like, 'You know what? God has a bigger plan,' so we just have to wait and see. Maybe it's going to be better. I have to believe that it will be." Rodriguez got down on one knee while the two were on vacation together as they both shared the special news via Instagram. The two started dating in February 2017 and have grown to be one of Hollywood's most loveable couples. Something fans have adored about the couple is Rodriguez's support for Lopez. The couple are very vocal about their love on social media and the former MLB player loves to share his support for his soon-to-be wife via social media, and Lopez has a simple explanation for it saying, "We just support each other. It's just how we do it," she told Us Weekly.