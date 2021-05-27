Diddy Trolls Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck With Throwback J-Lo Photo

✖

Sean "Diddy" Combs has entered the Bennifer conversation. Just weeks after Jennifer Lopez reunited with ex Ben Affleck following the end of her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, the rapper appears to be stirring the pot. Having dated Lopez himself from 1999 to 2001, Diddy posted a conveniently timed throwback on his Instagram Thursday, sharing a photo of himself holding hands with the "Let's Get Loud" singer captioned simply, "#tbt."

The "Bad Boy For Life" artist's followers had plenty to say about his choice for Throwback Thursday, with one person commenting, "Diddy is Petty." Another commented, "Stirring the pot we see!" while a third added, "Oh this is messy!" Yet another person asked, "What are we doing here Diddy?" while a different user joked, "Bye Ben."

Lopez and Rodriguez were engaged for two years before splitting in April after allegations that he had been unfaithful were raised on Bravo's Southern Charm. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the two said in a joint statement at the time. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Soon after, Lopez was spotted in Los Angeles with Affleck, to whom she was engaged in 2003 before breaking things off in 2004. The two were then photographed on a Montana getaway together, and just this week were caught sharing a kiss during another vacation together. Neither star has commented on their relationship status at this time, but an insider told Us Weekly recently they are "full-on dating and very happy together."

The source claimed the two "are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes." Affleck and Lopez first met filming their critically-panned film Gigli in 2001 and became Hollywood's biggest couple dubbed "Bennifer" through their 2004 breakup. The two have been open throughout the years about staying close as friends through their subsequent relationships. The superstar singer was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 and the Argo star was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. He was most recently linked with Knives Out actress Ana de Armas, with whom he spent much of quarantine.