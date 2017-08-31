Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Do ‘This Is Us’ Push-Ups During Workout

Jennifer Lopez’s killer body doesn’t come easy. The singer does her fair share of hard workouts alongside boyfriend Alex Rodriguez to stay in shape.

The athletic duo recently showed off their latest couples workout with a video montage on Instagram Wednesday. The retired Yankees player shared the clip, which was set to Notorious B.I.G’s “Hypnotize.”

The couple was working out with their trainer David Kirsch and demonstrated some impressive moves.

The one workout that caught fans eyes was their This Is Us style push-ups with the father of two holding his girlfriend on his back while performing the move.

Comeback!!! Oops…maybe not 😂 #VegasPrep #Trufusion #NYC @jlo @davidkirsch A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Fans of the NBC drama will remember the scene where Milo Ventimiglia’s character Jack took his adopted son Randall (played by Lonnie Chavis) to martial arts class and showed his life-long commitment to his child by holding him on his back while doing push-ups.

When the famous couple wasn’t working out, the All I Have star showed off her dance moves.

“Jennifer and I work out together, and I can’t wait to bring her here to my new gym,” Rodriguez previously told PEOPLE. “She is a great jock, a former track star in school, and I enjoy working out with her.”

Adding, “Jennifer and I mix it up. We like to lift, and we enjoy bike riding. She is a talented jock.”