Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Join Black Lives Matter Protest

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are using their platform to stand up and protest against police brutality and racism. The Hollywood power couple took to the streets of Los Angeles as part of a Black Lives Matter demonstration this weekend, sharing photos and videos of their experience on social media alongside a message about the fight against racism in the U.S.

"All across our nation, for nearly two weeks, the message has been sent loud and clear," Rodriguez wrote. "Americans everywhere protesting for peace. For equality. For humanity. To show #BlackLivesMatter. To show we are sickened, both by the senseless way George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and by the many brutal, unnecessary, ugly murders that came before him."

The former MLB player said he was "proud" to be joining L.A. protesters that night and share in spreading "such an important message." He then thanked people involved in the protests for speaking up and "continuing to fight the good fight." He ended his caption with a message to the rest of the country, saying it was time to "listen" to black people about their experiences.

Sharing her own experiences, Lopez said 12-year-old twins Emme and Max asked to make the signs she and her husband-to-be were holding, one of which made reference to her hit song reading "Let's get loud for Black Lives Matter," and the other declaring "enough is enough" when it comes to the complaints of racism and police misconduct being made by the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We talked about how if one person doesn’t have justice then no one does," Lopez said of the conversation she had with her children after the death of George Floyd on May 25. "That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world. So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change."

