Jennifer Lopez Dances in the Rain Before Jumping in the Pool Fully Clothed in New Video From Alex Rodriguez

Both Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are handing out some solid advice via social media. Rodriguez took to his Instagram to show his fiancé not only dancing in the rain but jumping in the pool. Along with the fun video, the former MLB player gave a few words of advice. "Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass. It's about learning to dance in the rain (or jump in the pool)," he captioned the sweet video.

This comes at a perfect time for many considering the coronavirus pandemic has forced millions around the world to stay home, some even losing their job. Summer plans for many have been either canceled or postponed, including Rodriguez and Lopez's wedding date! The two had planned on saying "I do" over the summer, however, that all changed and now it's up in the air on when they'll resume with their initial plans. "Nobody knows because, really, there's no planning right now," Lopez said in an interview with Today when asked when her wedding would happen. "You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out, and it's disappointing on one level, you know, after the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off. Which is what we're doing, kind of right now, but at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year. But everything's kind of on hold right now."

Despite the sweet pair having to rearrange their plans — like so many during this time — Lopez isn't letting that get her down. Although she did admit she's "heartbroken" over their decision to postpone the big event, she is trusting that it will all work out in the end. "I'm a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans. I'm also like, 'You know what? God has a bigger plan,' so we just have to wait and see. Maybe it's going to be better. I have to believe that it will be." The two got engaged in March 2019 during a tropical vacation they took together. Both Rodriguez and Lopez revealed the exciting news online via Instagram with gorgeous pictures not only of the proposal but of her engagement ring. While fans wanted an immediate answer on when exactly they were planning on walking down the aisle, both said they had to first get through the Super Bowl until they could really focus on wedding plans.