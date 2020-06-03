George Floyd: 3 Other Officers Officially Charged, and the World Weighs In
Over a week after George Floyd, an unarmed African American man, was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin during an arrest, three other officers involved in the incident have been officially charged for their roles in Floyd's passing. On Wednesday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that three other officers involved — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane — have all been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Naturally, since this case has drawn widespread criticism and sparked protests around the world, social media users had plenty to say about this new development.
"I strongly believe that these developments are in the interest of justice for Mr. Floyd, his family, our community and our state," Ellison said on Wednesday while announcing these new charges. It was also announced that Chauvin, who had previously been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, has had his charges upped to second-degree murder and manslaughter. Chauvin was originally arrested on Friday, days after he killed Floyd by putting his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes, two minutes and 53 seconds of which Floyd was unresponsive. All four officers were subsequently fired from the Minneapolis Police Department following this incident.
In response to this update in the case, many individuals have taken to Twitter to applaud this move. Although, even though all four officers involved have since been charged, it should be noted that this development still came over a week after Floyd's murder took place.
"Good Start"
Good start. Now to the business of fixing police training, policies and procedures. This may take legislation so police unions can no longer protect bad cops.— Benjamin Franklin (@Benjami50122923) June 3, 2020
Finally
Finally,this is just the first case of things to come. Change Change— ~AlesMarva Wallace~ (@marwall) June 3, 2020
About Time
A little late, but welcome nonetheless.— Marla (@SharkGoddess) June 3, 2020
Hold Everyone Accountable
Hold them accountable like any other person would be— ✨☀️SunnyG....for GOAT☀️✨ (@Sunny_Goddess_) June 3, 2020
Still Work To Be Done
Thank you Jesus, a little easier for the family to sleep!!!! Still need police reform , for all cities in the USA 🇺🇸— LYING dogface🐶Pony🐴Soldier💂🏻♀️JoeBidens words (@Dollbab62640544) June 3, 2020
Not Enough
GOOD. Still not enough... it will NEVER be enough.— Ms. O (@olgalovesbooks) June 3, 2020
Justice
GOOD. Still not enough... it will NEVER be enough.— Ms. O (@olgalovesbooks) June 3, 2020