Couple Gets Married During George Floyd Protests in Philadelphia, and Social Media Weighs In
A lot has happened during the protests that sprouted up across the nation in the past two weeks. The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis was a spark for the Black Lives Matter movement to stand up and call for changes to law enforcement in the United States.
But these protests have also been chances for others to take advantage or mark their own moments on the streets. These actions have created some division in how people are received, especially those deemed to be overshadowing the protests.
In Philadelphia, Dr. Kerry-Anne Perkins and Michael Gordon became part of the latter group by tying the knot during Saturday's protest and heading out to join the protests for George Floyd shortly after. The couple was all smiles and looked to enjoy the special day.
On the scene, it was a scene with nothing but love for all involved. The couple stepped out of the Logan Hotel and joined up with the protesters. The group broke out in applause and cheers before parting ways for the couple to pose and kiss for wedding photos. The protest then continued along Benjamin Franklin Parkway, according to Today.
While most comments about the moment and the reaction on the scene were positive, many felt the act came at the wrong time. It does show the divisions on the ground in some cities over what the aim of the protests should be.
Scroll down to see some of the reactions to the wedding in the streets of Philadelphia.
so glad to have captured this moment. A wedding during the protests in Philadelphia today. pic.twitter.com/nhO6IO9lXm— alexis saw mcr!! (@ireally_lovemcr) June 6, 2020
"What a gorgeous couple her dress is breathtaking! The whole scene is!" one commenter wrote on Instagram.
"Now this is wonderful!!! His smile ... pure joy!!! Can we get another picture so we could see the beautiful bride," a second wrote.
I just witnessed a wedding party at the protest in Philadelphia and I am crying it’s so beautiful. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/TMyXTpDedG— remix skylar (@flex_apro) June 6, 2020
"Holy moly... gorgeous couple and an incredible moment!" a third added to the mix.
This couple were in the middle of their wedding photo shoot, when Philadelphia protesters showed up, and out via @xonecole ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/HQ3i3H5Vp8— a sister from the chi (@sister_chi) June 6, 2020
"Oh that is awesome, we certainly need some love," another added.
There’s a small wedding happening right by the Parkway and the crowd stopped to cheer for the bride and groom. They then joined with the protests. pic.twitter.com/utDwaVif3N— TheShlembear (@TheShlembear) June 6, 2020
"Beautiful, love always wins!!!" a final comment noted.
Impressive Philadelphia!! And it is noted almost 100% with masks on. Plus a wedding along the way! 💗 https://t.co/91m5wyScgC— Lindsay Wolfington (@lonewolflindsay) June 6, 2020
These protest aren’t an opportunity for you to take your graduation pictures, wedding pictures, or weak ass photos for your Instagram.— F Q-C #8 ACAB (@nyaduothg) June 6, 2020
I don’t care if you’re Black either. This is NOT your time! Stop acting so smooth brained and read the room.