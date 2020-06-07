Couple Gets Married During George Floyd Protests in Philadelphia, and Social Media Weighs In

A lot has happened during the protests that sprouted up across the nation in the past two weeks. The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis was a spark for the Black Lives Matter movement to stand up and call for changes to law enforcement in the United States.

But these protests have also been chances for others to take advantage or mark their own moments on the streets. These actions have created some division in how people are received, especially those deemed to be overshadowing the protests.

In Philadelphia, Dr. Kerry-Anne Perkins and Michael Gordon became part of the latter group by tying the knot during Saturday's protest and heading out to join the protests for George Floyd shortly after. The couple was all smiles and looked to enjoy the special day.

On the scene, it was a scene with nothing but love for all involved. The couple stepped out of the Logan Hotel and joined up with the protesters. The group broke out in applause and cheers before parting ways for the couple to pose and kiss for wedding photos. The protest then continued along Benjamin Franklin Parkway, according to Today.

While most comments about the moment and the reaction on the scene were positive, many felt the act came at the wrong time. It does show the divisions on the ground in some cities over what the aim of the protests should be.

Scroll down to see some of the reactions to the wedding in the streets of Philadelphia.