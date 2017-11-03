Jennifer Lawrence Grills Kim Kardashian on Blac Chyna Feud

Jennifer Lawrence is a noted Kim Kardashian West fan, and the actress recently had the opportunity to interview the mogul when Lawrence served as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night.

During their chat, the pair discussed the reality personality’s husband, Kanye West, the time Lawrence got drunk during a Kardashian family dinner, Kardashian West’s surrogate, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, O.J. Simpson and Rob Kardashian’s ex, Blac Chyna.

Lawrence attempted to get Kardashian West to comment on the Kardashian family’s current feud with Chyna, asking her guest what the family thinks of her, but the mom of two was having none of it.

“I always said when someone is going to ask me: Dream is going to see this one day and so it’s just super respectful not to say anything about my niece’s mom,” the businesswoman responded.

“Got it. Totally,” Lawrence replied.

While Kardashian West didn’t exactly answer many of Lawrence’s questions since the duo were laughing so hard, she did share that Lawrence did indeed get naked in her closet during the recent dinner.

“So Jennifer came over for dinner two weeks ago, I’ve never seen my mom more drunk in our lives. It was so funny,” Kardashian West recalled.

Lawrence said, “I remember getting naked in your mom’s closet and ordering you to dress me. You dressed me fabulously, I looked amazing.”

