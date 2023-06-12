Jennifer Lawrence Wants to Play Katniss Again in New 'Hunger Games' Movies

The Hunger Games franchise is seeing a major resurgence right now and Jennifer Lawrence is ready and willing to go along for the ride. Lawrence played the protagonist Katniss Everdeen in all four Hunger Games movie adaptations a decade ago, and this weekend she told an interviewer from Variety that she would happily take on the role again. The question is whether Katniss will make an appearance in any of the upcoming projects.

When asked if she would consider playing Katniss again, Lawrence said: "Oh my god – totally! If Katniss ever could come back into my life, 100 percent." Looking off camera, Lawrence reportedly added: "My producing partner just clutched her heart." Lawrence has come a long way from playing the hero of the YA adaptation The Hunger Games, and if she said she did not want to revisit that part of her work, she wouldn't be the first child star to do so. However, fans will likely be glad to hear that she is still willing to pick up the bow if she is called upon.

The Hunger Games is a trilogy of novels by Suzanne Collins adapted into four movies, and it tells a relatively succinct, complete story, with the final chapters describing Katniss' peaceful life after the events of the main story. This makes it unlikely that fans will see a sequel unless Collins works up something new or signs off on the work of other writers.

Right now, the franchise is instead seeing renewed interest thanks to the upcoming prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Collins published a prequel novel by the same title in 2020 and work began on an adaptation shortly after that. The story is set 64 years before the beginning of The Hunger Games, and it describes the infamous "Dark Days" that led to a failed rebellion in Panem. It centers around Coriolanus Snow at the age of 18, long before he was the antagonist of the main series.

The film adaptation, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is due to premiere on Nov. 18, 2023 only in theaters. It is a standalone story, so there are no official plans for more spinoffs in place yet. still, these days studios never miss a chance to expand a franchise and fans are always on the lookout for more. It's good to know that Lawrence is onboard for a comeback if Katniss ever comes up in the story again.