Jennifer Garner Sparks Engagement Rumors With New Ring

Is Jennifer Garner engaged? The actress, 49, has people convinced she and boyfriend John Miller are getting ready to tie the knot after sporting a stunning new ring on her left hand during an Instagram Live with 13 Going on 30 co-star Judy Greer Tuesday about the “pros and cons of being sober-ish.”

During the 25-minute conversation, Garner held a mug with both hands, briefly showing a gold ring with what appears to be pearl detailing on her left ring finger. Garner and Miller have been dating since 2018, shortly before the Alias alum finalized her divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck, to whom she was married for 10 years before their separation. Before that, Garner was married to Scott Foley from 2000 to 2004.

The CaliGroup CEO was also previously married to Caroline Campbell, with whom he shares two children. Garner and Affleck co-parent their three children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, and the Peppermint star reportedly bonded with Miller over their experiences parenting with their exes. In 2020, Us Weekly reported the two split on “very amicable terms” due to differing timelines they had when it came to marriage, and Garner opened up about the difficulties of dating in the spotlight during an October 2020 episode of the Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan show.

“If it’s true and you are starting to be serious with someone and they start saying, ‘Well, when are they gonna be engaged?’ It’s almost like you just want to get there so that you can complete that and just maybe it will die down for a second,” she explained of the pressures she was facing. “And then it’s immediately, ‘Trouble in paradise.’ And it becomes almost a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

In May, Garner and Miller were reportedly giving their relationship another chance, leading fans to wonder if their discussions about taking the next step together had come to a conclusion with some kind of private engagement. Affleck, meanwhile, has also rekindled a romance with former fiancée Jennifer Lopez, with whom he reunited earlier this year following the end of her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. The happy couple was joined by Garner on Halloween for a family trick-or-treating outing.