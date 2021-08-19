Jennifer Garner Spotted With Ex-Boyfriend John Miller

✖

Jennifer Garner has been rumored to have reunited with her ex-boyfriend, John Miller, and the pair were recently spotted together in New York City. According to Extra, Garner and the CaliGroup CEO were photographed outside an apartment building on Monday. The actress was sporting a black and white top with jeans, and Miller was donning a plaid shirt with the sleeves rolled up.

Garner and Miller were first romantically linked back in 2018, following her divorce from Ben Affleck in 2015, whom she'd been married to since 2005. The former couple shared 3 children: Violet Anne Affleck (born in 2005), Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck (born in 2009), and Samuel Garner Affleck (born in 2012). In 2020, Garner and Miller were reported to have ended their relationship, but in May there was speculation they may have rekindled their romance. Prior to her relationship with Affleck, Garner was married to actor Scott Foley, who she met while working on Felicity. She also dated her Alias co-star Michael Vartan for a brief time.

Jennifer Garner Reunites With Ex John Miller for NYC Outing https://t.co/UTiaj66aaz — E! News (@enews) August 19, 2021

Affleck has made headlines lately after rekindling his romance with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, in the wake of her split from ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez. The two first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed "Bennifer," Lopex and Affleck's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny. They split in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn't comfortable continuing their relationship.

After their split, Lopez went on to marry and have two children with singer Marc Anthony. They split in 2011 and Lopez began an on-off relationship with Casper Smart, her former backup dancer. Affleck also tied the knot, marrying actress Jennifer Garner. The couple shares two daughters and one son. In 2018, Garner and Affleck split, with the Gone Girl star being romantically linked to several different women over the past few years.

Lopez began dating Rodriguez in 2017. The pair became engaged in 2019, but their nuptials were postponed twice. In April, the now-former couple announced they had split. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," read a joint statement they issued.

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the statement continued. "We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."