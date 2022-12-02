Jennifer Garner Twins With Teenage Daughter Violet Affleck at White House State Dinner

Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck were a vision in black as the mother-daughter duo stepped out for the White House State Dinner on Violet's 17th birthday. The Yes Day actress was accompanied by her eldest daughter with ex-husband Ben Affleck while attending the dinner as two of 400 VIPs invited to the event hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Thursday.

Garner looked classy in her floor-length, black Ralph Lauren gown with sequin accents, while Violet put a youthful spin on her classic black Carolina Herrera dress with heart imprints, pairing the outfit with red, pointed-toe heels. The mother and daughter were photographed holding hands at the event as they both beamed for the camera.

(Photo: Getty Images/Bloomberg)

Garner, who also shares daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with Affleck, has been known for her philanthropic work as of late. As the 13 Going on 30 star celebrated her 50th birthday in April, she used the opportunity to raise money for the Blessings In a Backpack program, asking guests to fill 5,000 backpacks with enough food to feed a family of four. "I put everyone to work," she told Town & Country.

Garner has worked with Save the Children for nearly 15 years, first as an artist ambassador before becoming a board member. "When she's visiting homes, she's taking notes about what they need," Mark Shriver, Chief Strategy Officer of Save the Children said. "She'll then follow up with me. Are we providing more diapers to mothers who are expecting? Did we follow up with the issues that the senator brought up? She's on it. And she ­badgers, in the best sense of the word."

Garner told the publication she didn't mind being labeled as simply "nice" in Hollywood. "I have no reason not to be nice. My life is lovely," the actress said, noting, "I'm not always just nice. I can also be salty, and I can be taciturn, or I can be really serious about what I want to get done." The Alias star continued, "It's not that I feel I'm underestimated in that way-I'm not afraid to stand up for myself and say, 'Just so you know, this isn't going to fly with me.' When that happens, I don't want you to be shocked that I'm a real person."