Jennifer Garner Avoids Ben Affleck News as Much as Possible: 'Doesn't Make Me Feel Good'

Jennifer Garner has a good reason for avoiding media coverage of her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. The Yes Day star doesn't even like to see media coverage of herself. In a new interview with Australia's Stellar Magazine, Garner said it simply doesn't make her feel good to see their lives play out online.

"I really work hard not to see either of us in the press," Garner said, via The Daily Mail. "It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us. "I just try to forget that I'm out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme." Garner hasn't seen the memes involving Affleck, but jokingly added that she is sure he's "quite meme-worthy."

While Garner has managed to keep her relationship with businessman John Miller out of the public eye, Affleck is still constantly hounded by the paparazzi. The Air star shared his frustration with the media coverage of his comments and parking skills in a Hollywood Reporter interview. He was particularly unhappy with seeing his comments to Howard Stern about drinking towards the end of his marriage to Garner being misconstrued as meaning Affleck blamed Garner for drinking.

"I was trying to say, 'Hey, look, I was drinking too much, and the less happy you become, whether it's your job, your marriage, it's just that as your life becomes more difficult, if you're doing things to fill a hole that aren't healthy, you're going to start doing more of those things,'" Affleck told THR. "I think I was pretty articulate about that. It was the New York Post who deliberately mischaracterized it in order to make it clickbait, and everyone else then picked it up, and it didn't matter how many times I said, 'I do not feel this way. I'm telling you, I don't blame my ex-wife for my alcoholism.' So, yeah. It's hard."

Affleck has also come to terms with being a human meme generator, especially whenever he's at major public events with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. "At a certain point, I am who I am," he told THR.

Affleck, 50, and Garner, 50, began dating in August 2004, after working on Pearl Harbor and Daredevil together. They were married from June 2005 to October 2018. The former couple has three children, daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11.

Garner will next be seen in the Apple TV+ limited series The Last Thing He Told Me, based on Laura Dave's novel. She also has a role in the Party Down revival, which aired on Showtime in February and March. Over on Instagram, Garner continues making episodes of her "Pretend Cooking Show," which became popular during the pandemic.