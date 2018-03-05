Jennifer Garner Gets the Meme Treatment With Shocked Oscars Face

Jennifer Garner attended the 2018 Academy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles, and during the ceremony, cameras caught the actress making what appears to be a horrified expression amid a moment of clapping.

Things were going smoothly when Garner suddenly stopped clapping, appearing dismayed at something that was happening off-screen, despite her fellow attendees around her continuing to clap.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Once the moment was noticed by Twitter, things quickly took off, with the actress’s expression becoming the perfect meme for those moments when you realize something of great importance.

“What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to?” one person tweeted along with a video of Garner’s reaction.

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018

Twitter was quick to answer the query, with several people offering their own opinions on what, exactly, Garner was thinking in the moment.

When you’re having a good time and realize you forgot to thaw the chicken for your mama pic.twitter.com/M2SStgA2VP — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 5, 2018

left oven on at home. stars: they’re just like us. — Bubbie’s T’Challa Recipe (@mordkhetzvi) March 5, 2018

Another person made a joke about Garner’s partnership with Capital One, writing, “Somebody didn’t switch to the venture card.”

“Probably realized she left the curling iron on,” wrote another.

There were also several Ben Affleck/Batman jokes.

“I have never seen Ben and Batman in the same place at the same time!” — Michael C. Jacobs (@SeattleMicky) March 5, 2018

That she’s always been too good for Ben Affleck. — Flariana (@FlarianaFiffith) March 5, 2018

That Michael Keaton was the best Batman RT @bobbyfinger: What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/AHb25qjUM1 — Oda Mae Brown (@danteorland) March 5, 2018

Garner was on-hand at the awards to introduce Eddie Vedder’s performance, but her meme-able expression was the clear winner of the evening. Ahead of the show, the actress also made waves with her cobalt blue Versace gown, with many on social media gushing over the gorgeous look.

OMG OMG OMG . Maybe the best Jennifer Garner has EVER looked. https://t.co/i1BZk3eIos — tierney bricker (@tbrick2) March 5, 2018

Fitting that Jennifer Garner is presenting In Memoriam because she looks so good in that blue dress we’re all dead. — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) March 5, 2018

Jennifer Garner in this cobalt blue dress… have mercy!!! I need this color in my life immediately. And this dress. And whatever diet, exercise, exfoliation, and hydrating plan she’s on. #Oscars — Bärí A. Williams (@BariAWilliams) March 5, 2018

Photo Credit: Getty / Christopher Polk