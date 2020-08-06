Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Break up After Nearly 2 Years of Dating

Jennifer Garner has split with boyfriend John Miller after almost two years of dating, reports InTouch Weekly Thursday. A source told the outlet the two are "no longer together," and split before Los Angeles went into lockdown amid the city's coronavirus pandemic response. "Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there's a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it's over," the source continued.

In October 2018, Us Weekly confirmed Garner and Miller had been seeing each other for six months. "Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It's a loving, healthy relationship," a source told the outlet at the time. A month later, the actress finalized her divorce from ex-husband, Ben Affleck, after over 10 years as a couple.

In March, a separate source revealed to InTouch that Garner and Miller's relationship was going well, as the businessman didn't live life in the spotlight like the A-List actress. "He's got a separate life from Jen's Hollywood world, so it works for them," the source said at the time. Miller, who shares two children with ex-wife Caroline Campbell, is "very independent and likes to take things slow," the insider added. "He has a young daughter that he's also co-parenting, so he's not trying to insert himself in Jen's public life. He's fine being in the background."

As the pandemic began, however, things appear to have changed for the Alias actress. She was quarantined with her three children — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — while Miller self-isolated with his children. Garner has been sharing plenty of her family's adventures on Instagram and has been photographed taking walks around her neighborhood. Wednesday, she even reunited with her former co-star, Bradley Cooper, on a Malibu beach, where they were photographed by TMZ playing in the sand with a little girl who appears to be Cooper's daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

It was unclear if the meeting was romantic, but it's notable that Cooper and Garner have been close since their days on Alias. Cooper starred as Will Tippin, a journalist and friend to Garner's Sydney Bristow in the hit spy show that aired from 2001 to 2006 on ABC. In 2019, Garner penned a birthday message to her friend as he was up for several awards at the Golden Globes for A Star Is Born. "I taught him everything he knows," Garner wrote with a laughing emoji. "Happy Birthday, Bradley. Go get em tomorrow. We are all so proud of you."