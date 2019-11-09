Bradley Cooper and Ex Irina Shayk Reportedly ‘Avoid Each Other at All Costs’

Former couple Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk share custody of their daughter, Lea De Seine, but they reportedly take measures to avoid having any contact with each other. The former celebrity power couple dated for about four years before their split in early June, following rumors their relationship was on the verge of ending. Today, the two only speak to each other on matters involving Lea.

“While Irina and Bradley agreed to joint custody of [their daughter] Lea, they try to avoid each other at all costs and can’t bear to be under the same roof,” a source told InTouch Weekly on Friday. “They’ll speak to make arrangements for their daughter, but that’s about as far as it goes.”

The source said the former couple “clashed on almost everything toward the end of the relationship, so to a certain extent Irina feels relieved to be free of all the drama. If it wasn’t for Lea, I doubt they’d be in touch at all.”

Before the couple split, there were multiple reports about Couple and Shayk only trying to stay together for Lea’s sake.

“They’ve spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better off,” a source told E! News just days before their split was reported in June. “They have a lot invested and it’s very difficult to completely walk away from. They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl dearly and that’s not going to change no matter what.”

Following the split, another source told Us Weekly the two were keeping their relationship “civil” just for Lea’s sake. They later reached a custody agreement that reportedly gives an even 50/50 split. A source told TMZ they are “so in sync” with their co-parenting plan that they did not put the plan on paper.

“They both work and have a nanny. They’ll coordinate to make sure their daughter is always with one parent,” a source told Us Weekly. “When Lea has important events in her life, both Bradley and Irina will be there. They both want to keep it civil for [her] sake.”

During their relationship, Cooper and Shayk were famously private, with both refusing to discuss details about Lea. It was not until last month that Lea made her first official public appearance with her father, when they both attended the Mark Twain Prize Gala in Washington D.C. to watch Dave Chapelle pick up the award. Cooper and Chapelle are friends, and he cast Chapelle in his A Star Is Born remake.

Since the split, Cooper has been seen out to lunch with famous friends in New York, including Laura Dern. The photos sparked rumors of a romance, but Dern said the two are just friends.

“I mean, everybody’s always gonna comment about whatever seems intriguing, and he’s the greatest human, and one of my best friends in the world,” Dern told Us Weekly. “So I don’t blame anyone for having deep curiosity about his life cause he’s spectacular.”

