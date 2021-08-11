Jennifer Aniston Shares Unexpected Tribute to Her Ex

✖

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux may have split years ago, but there's no love lost between them. According to PEOPLE, Aniston posted a couple of photos on Instagram in celebration of her ex-husband's birthday. Theroux turned 50 years old on Tuesday.

On Aniston's Instagram Stories, she posted two photos of the Leftovers actor. She first posted a picture in which Theroux, dressed in an incredibly dapper suit, gives his best "blue steel" look for the camera. The Friends star captioned the photo by writing, "Happy Birthday JT." Aniston posted a second photo of her ex in which he appears shirtless while making some rock signs with his hands. Alongside the snap, she wrote, "Truly one of a kind. LOVE YOU!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faniston (@jenaniston___)

While Aniston and Theroux have divorced, they have remained on good terms. PEOPLE reported that the pair began dating in 2011 after meeting on the set of Wanderlust. They became engaged in 2012 and wed in a low-key ceremony in 2015. Aniston and Theroux announced their split in 2018. They may have divorced, but they still keep in contact and consider each other friends. Theroux said as such during an interview that Esquire published in April.

"I would say we've remained friends. We don't talk every day, but we call each other," he said. "We FaceTime. We text. Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship." Theroux continued, "We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She's a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally. And I'd like to think the same for her."

Aniston's birthday post for her ex-husband comes on the heels of a report that she is possibly dating her Friends co-star David Schwimmer. Closer Online reported that the pair have been spending more time with each other after they took part in the recent Friends reunion. A source told the publication, "After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in L.A." The insider went on to claim that they've been spending time at Aniston's home and that they've even taken a stroll at a vineyard together in Santa Barbara. Of course, since neither Aniston nor Schwimmer has spoken out about the news, it should be taken with a grain of salt.