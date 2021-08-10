Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Reportedly Growing 'Close' Again After 'Friends' Reunion

✖

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are reportedly spending lots of time together after the Friends reunion, leading to widespread speculation that they are finally an item in real life. Aniston and Schwimmer both admitted for the first time that they had crushes on each other while filming Friends, though they never acted on them. Now the two conspicuously single actors are spending more time together than ever, according to a report by Closer Online.

"After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in L.A.," a source close to the couple told Closer. "They've been spending time at Jen's home, where she's cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen's favorite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them."

This is obviously incredible news for Friends fans who have been shipping Ross and Rachel for nearly three decades now. As it is, many fans are still recovering from the reunion special on HBO Max, where Schwimmer said: "I had a major crush on Jen," while Aniston replied: "It was reciprocated."

"We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing. One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary," Schwimmer added. Aniston said: "I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is on national television.' And sure enough, it was. We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

Of course, fans know Aniston's dating history well — she had a high-profile marriage to Brad Pitt for several years and another publicized marriage with Justin Theroux until 2018. Meanwhile, Schwimmer was previously married to British actress Zoë Buckman, and they share a 10-year-old daughter named Cleo.

For now, Aniston and Schwimmer have not confirmed anything publicly, so fans will need to rely on the old sitcom to make them believe in true love. Friends is streaming now on HBO Max.