Jennifer Aniston Reaches Into The Archive for Revealing 'Self Love' Photo to Kiss 2020 Goodbye

Jennifer Aniston is ready to kiss 2020 goodbye, and she is sharing some words of wisdom with her followers as the world prepares to welcome 2021 in just a few short days. Saturday afternoon, the Friends alum took to Instagram to share a little inspiration to help get herself and others through the remainder of the year, and she had to reach back into "the archives" to do so.

Shared with her more than 35.9 million followers – an impressive follower count considering she only joined Instagram back in October of last year – Aniston posted a sultry throwback photo of herself wearing a string bikini and jean skirt. Lounging partially on a vanity, she could be seen kissing her reflection in the mirror. The image was shared alongside an important message, with Aniston writing, "What a year. Reminder to give yourself a little love... and hang in there."

Unsurprisingly, the throwback photo and inspiring message sparked a flurry of responses, with the comments section of the post quickly filling, with one person even dubbing Aniston "the owner of the 90s." Another said the post was "golden content," adding, "this picture is just everything and also this caption." While many fawned over the image, several also offered their thanks for Aniston providing them with a message they needed to hear amid these hard times, with one fan writing, "needed this reminder big. Thank you."

Amid her post preparing herself and her followers for the end of the year, 2020 has been a busy one for the actress. In recent weeks, she has been filming the second season of the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, which also stars Reese Witherspoon. The series was forced to halt production on Dec. 17 after a crew member tested positive for the coronavirus. E! News reported that a night shoot planned for Dec. 17 in Culver City, California, was canceled and that anyone who was in contact with the individual was self-isolating. The crew member took a second test shortly after, however, which came back negative. Production was then scheduled to resume as normal as it was believed the first test was a false positive.

As Aniston continues production on that series, she is also preparing for a pretty big title to begin production in 2021. The highly-anticipated Friends reunion special is scheduled to begin filming early next year. The special was initially meant to be part of HBO Max's launch in May, though it was put on hold for months due to the ongoing pandemic. The special will feature the return of Aniston, Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), and David Schwimmer (Ross).