Brad Pitt Blushes as Jennifer Aniston Calls Him 'Cute' During 'Fast Times' Table Read

Brad Pitt appeared to blush on Thursday when his ex, Jennifer Aniston called him "cute" on a video chat call. The two participated in a table-read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High for charity, along with several other A-list stars. Fans read a lot into the reunion of Pitt and Aniston, as their relationship loomed so large in celebrity culture over the last two decades.

Pitt played Brad Hamilton in this unrehearsed reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, while Aniston played Linda Barrett. The two characters were originally played by Judge Reinhold and Phoebe Cates respectively, but for many viewers, Pitt and Aniston had them beat on chemistry. When Aninston delivered a line calling Pitt "cute" and "sexy," many eagle-eyed viewers thought they spotted a real-life blush on Pitt's face.

"Hi, Brad. You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you're so sexy. Will you come to me?" Aniston asked in character on Thursday. In the chat window beside her, Pitt smiled sheepishly and looked away from the screen. Still, he kept the scene going to its embarrassing conclusion, where Linda finds Brad in a compromising position in the bathroom, and he says: "doesn't anybody f—ing knock anymore?"

The implications and jokes were inevitable, and very likely intentional as well. This Fast Times at Ridgemont High reading was organized for Dan Cook's charity read, Feelin' A-Live, presented by Snack Pop. The whole thing was done to benefit the emergency relief nonprofit organization CORE, and the criminal justice reform organization REFORM Alliance.

In addition to Pitt and Aniston, the cast included Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel and Sean Penn — who founded CORE. Even casual viewers observed on Twitter that the casting choice conspicuously put Pitt and Aniston in a position for fans to speculate about their real-life relationship.

While Aniston and Pitt are friendly in real life, there is no chance of them rekindling their romance, according to a report by Us Weekly. Sources have said for years that the two are just friends, and that "they actually think it's hysterical that fans are so obsessed with them getting back together." The two were married from 2000 to 2005, but went on to other marriages with other A-list stars.

These days, Aniston is single, ever since her split from Justin Theroux in February of 2018. Pitt also divorced his long-time wife Angelina Jolie, but is reportedly dating model Nicole Poturalski.