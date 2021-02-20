Jennifer Aniston's 'Friends' Character Trait is Ruining Show for Some Fans

✖

Being stuck at home during a pandemic has sent many people back into the arms of familiar television shows like Friends, but the binge is making some quirks of the show very apparent. One TikToker noticed a particular vocal tic of Jennifer Aniston's that once you hear it, you cannot un-hear it.

One particular TikTok trend got a lot of traction was asking users to share what tropes they saw in media that once they noticed it, they saw it everywhere. TikTok user cts.trphe shared theirs, explaining that it wasn't so much a trope as a performance choice. "So technically this isn’t a trope but what I’m about to say is going to ruin your life, especially if you are a big fan of the show Friends," they warned. "If you are a big fan of the show, I’m begging you, scroll away, because I’m going to ruin your life." They then included a montage of Aniston clearing her throat before delivering a line. While over the course of 10 seasons, this wouldn't stick out, but one after the other in quick succession, it stuck out like a sore thumb. The video has been liked over 174k times, with people filling the comment section with hilarious dismay.

Aniston was candid about her time as Rachel Green during the 2020 Hollywood Reporter Drama Actress Roundtable, where she shared her worries that she would get typecast in her post-Friends career. "You just exhaust yourself. I mean, I could not get Rachel Green off of my back for the life of me," she explained. "I could not escape 'Rachel from Friends,' and it's on all the time and you're like, 'Stop playing that f------ show!'"

However, Aniston still has warm feelings for the show and especially for her costars. "I love it. I love stumbling on a Friends episode," she continued. "This one time I was with Courtney [Cox], and we were trying to find something to reference, and old Friends thing. And then we stumbled on — there's bloopers online — and we sat there at the computer like two nerds watching these bloopers laughing at ourselves."