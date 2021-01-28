Jennifer Aniston Snaps Selfies as 'The Morning Show' Season 2 Begins Filming

✖

Jennifer Aniston is back to work on The Morning Show Season 2. As production resumed on the hit Apple TV+ series, the actress, 51, marked the occasion by snapping a few selfies with her longtime hairstylist, Chris McMillan. Shared with her more than 36 million Instagram followers on Monday, the behind-the-scenes snaps show Aniston rocking a lighter ‘do as she puckers up for the camera.

Aniston shared the photos alongside the caption, "Aaand, we're back..." The post drew plenty of excited reactions from fans, including her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon, who jumped in the comments section to write, "YES WE ARE!!" She even got some love from her Friends co-star Courteney Cox, who called her a "Gorgeous girl." Meanwhile, one fan said they "just can't wait for the season 2 !! we've been waiting for so long." Another couldn't help but gush over Aniston's hair, commenting, "HAIR HAIR HAIR HAIR IM OBSESSED."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

The Monday post marked just the latest behind-the-scenes sneak peek Aniston has gifted fans. Over on her Instagram Story, the actress shared a photo of a crew member carrying a stunt dummy on a pallet jack, writing, "Rubbernecking..." She also shared a video showing the worker dragging the prop on the ground, joking, "Exclusive BTS." You can see the posts on PEOPLE by clicking here.

Like many other series and films, production on The Morning Show was impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A night shoot planned for Dec. 17 in Culver City, California, was canceled after a crew member tested positive for the virus. Due to the positive test result, anyone who was in contact with the individual had to self-isolate. Thankfully, the production pause was short-lived, with filming resuming after the crew member took a second test shortly after that came back negative.

Debuting on Apple TV+ in November 2019, The Morning Show pulls back the curtain on early morning television, offering viewers an inside look at the modern workplace through the lens of the people who help America wake up. Aniston stars as Alex Levy, a female anchor of a morning talk show that has to fight to keep her position after her partner is removed due to a sexual misconduct scandal. The role earned the actress a Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by a female actor last January. Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the series also stars Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nestor Carbonell, and Bel Powley.