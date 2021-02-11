Jennifer Aniston's Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Shares Sweet Message for Her Birthday

✖

Justin Theroux is sending love to ex-wife Jennifer Aniston as the actress celebrates her 52nd birthday Thursday. The Leftovers actor made sure to honor the big day for his ex, sharing a never-before-seen black and white photo of Aniston on his Instagram Story with the simple message, "Happy Birthday."

He added on another line, "[Love] you B!" This isn't the first birthday wish Theroux has sent Aniston in the days since their 2018 split. Last year, he posted another candid black-and-white photo of the Friends star with the caption, "Grabbing 2020 and another year just like...Happy Birthday B," alongside a heart emoji. On Aniston's 50th birthday in 2019, Theroux penned a heartfelt note to his ex, posing in the photo alongside a set of animal horns.

"Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ....and fiercely funny. [Love] you B," the actor, 49, captioned the funny photo of his former partner. Aniston and Theroux first began dating in 2011 and got engaged just the next year before tying the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony in August 2015. The two kept their relationship largely private for the next three years but announced they would be seeking a divorce just days after the Morning Show star's 49th birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @justintheroux

While the two kept the details of their breakup private initially, months later Theroux would go on to open up about their divorce to The New York Times, explaining in September 2018 that there was no bad blood between him and Aniston, despite their decision to go their separate ways. "The good news is that was probably the most — I'm choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity," he explained at the time.

"Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other," he added. "It's more like, it's amicable. It's boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be." Just because there was no hostility involved in the split didn't mean it was easy for the former couple. Theroux described their breakup as "heartbreaking," but "only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day." Despite that obstacle, the Mulholland Drive actor said he and Aniston were both "very proud of" their ability to adapt their friendship as it was shifting.