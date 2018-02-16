Jennifer Aniston Seen for First Time Since Justin Theroux Split Announced

Jennifer Aniston has been spotted for the first time since she and Justin Theroux announced on Thursday that they were separating after two years of marriage.

The actress was seen arriving at the Sony Studios lot in Los Angeles on Thursday amid the news, exiting a black Range Rover and wearing jeans and a black sweater, the Daily Mail reports.

In the snaps, seen here, Aniston exited the car’s passenger side and headed into the studio offices.

In recent days, Aniston has attended Ellen DeGeneres’star-studded 60th birthday party as well as her own birthday celebration on Sunday.

Aniston and Theroux married in August 2015 in a surprise ceremony at their home, with guests having been told they were attending a surprise birthday party for Theroux. The actors began dating after working on the set of 2012’s Wanderlust and were engaged for three years before tying the knot.

In a statement, the couple said that they were announcing their split to avoid speculation by the media.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the statement read, via E! News.

The couple was last photographed together during a New Year’s trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” the statement continued. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

