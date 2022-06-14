Jennifer Aniston Facing Backlash for Her Comments About Influencers and Hollywood

Jennifer Aniston is facing backlash for her comments in a new Variety interview with Sebastian Stan. The Morning Show star suggested that the idea of people becoming "famous for being famous" had its roots in the leak of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape in 1995. She also suggested that the new social media venues for celebrities have "diluted" the actor's job.

During the discussion between the actors, Stan recalled how he was aware of Baywatch while growing up in Eastern Europe, but he didn't quite understand the sex tape scandal. "I didn't really know what happened," the Pam and Tommy star said. "That's what was surprising about doing the show – how many people really didn't know that the tape was stolen, or they had nothing to do with it."

"And it was right at the time when the internet really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous," Aniston added. "This thing of people becoming famous for basically doing nothing. I mean – Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all those."

Stan agreed that today's media landscape has its roots in the 1990s, leading Aniston to reminisce about becoming a star on Friends before social media. "I always say I feel lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today, which is just different – more streaming services, more people," Anison said. "You're famous from TikTok. You're famous from YouTube. You're famous from Instagram. It's sort of almost like it's diluting our actor's job."