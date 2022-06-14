Jennifer Aniston Facing Backlash for Her Comments About Influencers and Hollywood
Jennifer Aniston is facing backlash for her comments in a new Variety interview with Sebastian Stan. The Morning Show star suggested that the idea of people becoming "famous for being famous" had its roots in the leak of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape in 1995. She also suggested that the new social media venues for celebrities have "diluted" the actor's job.
During the discussion between the actors, Stan recalled how he was aware of Baywatch while growing up in Eastern Europe, but he didn't quite understand the sex tape scandal. "I didn't really know what happened," the Pam and Tommy star said. "That's what was surprising about doing the show – how many people really didn't know that the tape was stolen, or they had nothing to do with it."
"And it was right at the time when the internet really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous," Aniston added. "This thing of people becoming famous for basically doing nothing. I mean – Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all those."
Stan agreed that today's media landscape has its roots in the 1990s, leading Aniston to reminisce about becoming a star on Friends before social media. "I always say I feel lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today, which is just different – more streaming services, more people," Anison said. "You're famous from TikTok. You're famous from YouTube. You're famous from Instagram. It's sort of almost like it's diluting our actor's job."
'Do not Google Jennifer Aniston parents'
do NOT google jennifer aniston parents
Twitter users focused on Aniston's comments that YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram were "diluting" Hollywood in some way. Many pointed out that Aniston is the daughter of Days of Our Lives actor John Aniston and the late actress Nancy Dow.
'Her parents are actors'
mind you, her parents are actors.
Scroll on to see some of the backlashes to Aniston and Stan's discussion.
What Aniston is 'really saying'
"i miss it when you could only get famous when you were already privileged and rich" thats what shes saying
"Casting directors literally used to go up to pretty girls they randomly met and offer them roles if they 'said' they could act," one Twitter user wrote.
'People are so angry that the industry is more diverse'
back in my day you needed to WORK to get famous from an all-caucasian tv show set in new york city
"People are so angry that the industry is more diverse, more inclusive of people from all backgrounds who had nothing but a phone to prop up to showcase their dream when their communities were probably underfunded and overlooked. let's keep making 'em mad," one Twitter user wrote.
'I love Jen but I don't get this mindset at all'
I love Jen but I don't get this mindset at all. You spent the 90s marketing yourself at parties and auditioning for roles. They spent their time posting videos or selfies and marketed themselves on social media. It's the same thing just this is providing more ways to get a step-
"They're so mad they can't gatekeep the title of celebrity to stay in their weird nepotism Hollywood elite," one person wrote.
'She's not wrong...'
She's not wrong. Addison Rae wouldn't even have made it to a screen in 2001
Some of Aniston's fans thought she had a point. "She's not wrong… the early 00's was revolutionizing. You actually had to have talent," one person wrote.