This Moment Between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Had Fans Squealing

With COVID-19 restrictions loosening, people are beginning to look back on the most significant moments of the last two years, and we can’t leave out this charged moment between exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. In September of 2020 the two participated in a virtual table-read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High with several other A-list stars. When Aniston called Pitt “cute” in the script, some thought they saw him blush, signaling an echo of their fan-favorite real-life romance.

Aniston read the role of Linda Barrett in this unrehearsed rendition of Fast Times, while Pill read the role of Brad Hamilton. When Linda called Brad “cute” and “sexy” many fans swore that Pitt got flustered. Of course, fans are always dying to see hints of Aniston and Pitt’s romance after it dominated pop culture and celebrity news in the early 2000s. They also felt that this casting was a good use of the former couple’s natural chemistry.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are singlehandedly saving 2020 for me #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/dKKB299dEn — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) September 18, 2020

“Hi, Brad. You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you’re so sexy. Will you come to me?” Aniston asked in character. In the chat window beside her, Pitt smiled sheepishly and looked away from the screen. Still, he kept the scene going to its embarrassing conclusion, where Linda finds Brad in a compromising position in the bathroom, and he says: “doesn’t anybody f—ing knock anymore?”

The implications and jokes were inevitable, and very likely intentional as well. This Fast Times at Ridgemont High reading was organized for Dane Cook’s charity read, Feelin’ A-Live, presented by Snack Pop. The whole thing was done to benefit the emergency relief nonprofit organization CORE, and the criminal justice reform organization REFORM Alliance.

In addition to Pitt and Aniston, the cast included Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel and Sean Penn — who founded CORE. Even casual viewers observed on Twitter that the casting choice conspicuously put Pitt and Aniston in a position for fans to speculate about their real-life relationship.

I could write 10,000 words on this video. Jennifer Aniston is playing it so fucking cool but Brad Pitt is clearly embarrassed. I LOVE MY DIVORCED PARENTS.pic.twitter.com/C6RP8D68Xr — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 18, 2020

While Aniston and Pitt are friendly in real life, there is no chance of them rekindling their romance, according to a report by Us Weekly. Sources have said for years that the two are just friends, and that “they actually think it’s hysterical that fans are so obsessed with them getting back together.” The two were married from 2000 to 2005 but went on to other marriages with other A-list stars.

These days, Aniston is single, ever since she split from Justin Theroux in February of 2018. Pitt also divorced his long-time wife Angelina Jolie but has reportedly been dating since then.