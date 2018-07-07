Jennifer Aniston Dating Again After Justin Theroux Split

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced in February that they had split after two years of marriage and seven years together as a couple, sharing the news in a statement given at the time.

Now, it seems Aniston has reentered the dating scene, with a source telling Us Weekly that the star is being pursued by two men.

“It’s very hush-hush,” a source said, with another insider saying the first prospect is a “tech titan” who met Aniston through a close friend.

“He recently split from his wife and is trying to win over Jen,” the source explained.

A separate source said that the second man “is an industry creative she met when they started working on a project together several months ago.”

Another insider shared that Aniston’s friends are happy to see her back on the dating scene.

“Jen’s group is excited that she’s dating again,” the source said. “They can hardly keep it a secret when they’re so happy to see Jen moving on.”

A friend added that while Aniston may be moving on, she is doing so cautiously.

“As strong as Jen is, she tends to be very wary of new people,” they said. “It normally takes a while for her to open up and trust someone.”

In February, Aniston’s publicist shared a statement from the actress and Theroux announcing their split.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” the statement read, via People. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” the statement continued. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Aniston and Theroux married in August 2015 in a surprise ceremony at their home, with guests having been told they were attending a surprise birthday party for Theroux. The actors had begun dating after working on the set of 2012’s Wanderlust and were engaged for three years before tying the knot.

