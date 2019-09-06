Jennifer Aniston Receives Backlash for ‘Spray Tan,’ Skin Tone on InStyle Cover

Jennifer Aniston is on the cover of InStyle magazine’s October Beauty Issue, with the actress shooting five different covers with five different looks. The magazine revealed the covers on Instagram this week, and fans quickly noticed that with one of them, Aniston is sporting an extremely deep spray tan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Sep 4, 2019 at 5:00am PDT

InStyle Editor in Chief Laura Brown shared on her Instagram page that Aniston’s covers were inspired by style icons of the’60s and ’70s including Veruschka, Catherine Deneuve, Lauren Hutton, Brigitte Bardot and Charlotte Rampling. While tan skin was a major beauty trend in those years, some fans felt that the magazine took the color of Aniston’s skin just a bit too far.

“Beautiful cover, but why is she ten shades darker than she really is,” someone wrote. “Nice shade ! What’s the number?” another cracked.

One comment read, “I don’t remember her being this dark,” while someone else commented, “Little heavy on the tan dontcha think??”

“I get that these covers are supposed to be channeling the glamour of yesteryear but that ‘glamour’ routinely marginalized women of color for white women (whether made tan or otherwise). Seeing Jennifer Aniston several shades darker than normal reminds me of that legacy. In 2019, if you want a brown skinned woman on your cover, put a brown-skinned woman on your cover,” another added.

Some Twitter users were less than pleased by the actress’ appearance.

They even have Jennifer Aniston on the cover of a magazine looking as tan as J.Lo. This MUST stop! pic.twitter.com/s1ppEuOLxz — Erin Danielle J. 🏁 (@ErinDanielleJ) September 5, 2019

Jennifer aniston being unproblematic is not a valid argument to defend her heavy tan in that cover, please stfu forever. — 🔥Caresha please 🇫🇷 (@drml_woods) September 6, 2019

To my fellow pale ladies: please cool it with the spray tans. They don’t make you look better. You just look like a culture vulture. Embrace that ghostly glow! CC: Jennifer Aniston, Ariana Grande — Tattooed Jezebel (@AnneFromTheChi) September 5, 2019

not jennifer aniston with the instagram influencer tan 😩😩 https://t.co/XMuJAPSHCv — #JusticeForShukri (@blackpowerpufff) September 4, 2019

Others defended the magazine’s choice of styling.

In what universe is Jennifer Aniston made to look like a POC? She is tan, as she always has been, and has shadow on her left armpit. 🤦🏼‍♀️ I just can’t anymore. pic.twitter.com/vHafa0Ke30 — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Erin ♥️ (@Coldhardground7) September 5, 2019

She’s not portraying herself as black. She’s not trying to make her features look black. She’s not changing her hair texture to seem black. She’s being Jennifer Aniston with a bad spray tan and a poor choice of editing — tee 🌤 (@tianaelease) September 5, 2019

2019 America: a white girl cant lay out too long or use too much bronzer without getting slammed for cultural appropriation. #JenniferAniston is Greek, you social justice lunatics… it is very possible that she actually is THAT tan… and also WHO GIVES A RIP. Good grief. — Cynthia Griffin (@Cynthia73033134) September 5, 2019

InStyle told NBC News that the image of Aniston in question was inspired by Veruschka, a German model who was popular in the ’60s. They also sent the outlet three photos of Veruschka sporting a deep tan and said those photos inspired the cover of Aniston. The magazine would not comment as to whether the 50-year-old’s skin was darkened by either a spray tan or Photoshop.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin