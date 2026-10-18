Jenna McCarthy Recalls ‘Uncomfortable’ Experience While Attending Famous Celebrity Couple’s Wedding

Nearly 20 years after Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes held their high-profile wedding at Italy’s Odescalchi Castle, one guest, Jenny McCarthy, shared an uncomfortable moment she experienced during the event.

During the Oct. 15 episode of The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show, McCarthy was speaking to former Scientologist Anne Gollert Hill about the wedding, claiming that Cruise had tried to bring her into Scientology during his and Holmes’ wedding celebration.

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She and her then-partner, Jim Carrey, were invited to the festivities.

“I went to the rehearsal dinner, and because I was with Jim, I sat literally across from Tom and Katie,” McCarthy recalled. “She just had her baby, and we’re having dinner and, all of a sudden, I see the nanny bring out the baby over to Katie.”

When she asked if she could hold the baby, McCarthy said she received the “Scientology stare” from the “entire party.”

“It looked like Rosemary’s Baby,” she said. “I got the Scientology stare.”

McCarthy continued, describing the moment. “Katie slowly passed the baby, and I just went, ‘Hi baby,’ because no one was speaking anymore. And then once I gave her back the baby, it’s like everyone went back to their conversations. I thought to myself, ‘OK, I am in the belly of the beast right now’… I’ve never been so scared in my life.”

The actress went on to share how she was then introduced to Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige, who was also Cruise’s best man.

“I go, ‘Haha, you got picked, congratulations,’ which made it sound demeaning. He did not like that, and I loved every second of it,” she recalled her interaction with Miscavige. “… Tom [laughed], trying to cover up the uncomfortable moment.”

McCarthy further recalled Holmes’ expressions throughout the event, especially when Miscavige gave a 30-minute speech during the ceremony.

“I was watching Katie’s face of just, like, trying to smile and get through it,” she noted.

McCarthy and Carrey ended up hanging out with Holmes and Cruise following their wedding.

“They would come over to our house, and I would pull her off to the side and be like, ‘You good, girl? Do you need any help?’ … and at that time she looked like a deer in headlights,” she said about Holmes. “During the wedding part, she still seemed like Katie. Into the marriage, she seemed like [there was a] shift in her.”

Cruise and Holmes stayed married for five years before Holmes suddenly filed for divorce in 2012. The move blindsided Cruise.

The exes don’t speak, and Cruise reportedly doesn’t have a relationship with their daughter, Suri.