Jenna Jameson’s Weight Loss Journey

Jenna Jameson’s shocking weight loss transformation has fans glued to her social media for tips.

The former adult film star has chronicled her weight loss journey, which has already led her to losing more than 80 pounds, ever since giving birth to her daughter Batel in April.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Through a religious at-home workout regimen and stinking to a no-snacks, keto diet, Jameson’s Instagram has become the place to be for tips on losing weight and before-and-after shots.

Take a look at Jameson’s weight loss journey, as well as the advice she has given on social media.

Honor Your Past Self

Despite becoming a weight loss guru, Jameson is clear when it comes to why she went decided to work on her fitness.

The model honored her former self in a new comparison photo posted on Jan. 11, writing: “The before pic shows a tired new mom in absolute love. Sore but elated. Batel was only 2 weeks… and I am still in awe of the fact that my body made a perfect 8 lb baby. I honor that beautiful body. Batel is now 21 months and I’m still in awe of this body that continues to nourish her.”

You’re Always Sexy

On Jan. 3, the star revealed that she had fought hard for her body since giving birth, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t hot before.

“Truth. I thought I was still sexy af in my before pic. I was right,” she captioned her Instagram photo. “My weight loss was never about pleasing society. Yours shouldn’t be either. It’s about health, it’s about keeping up with our kids, it’s about longevity. So stay sexy out there, but strive for health!”

One Step At A Time

Jameson celebrated the start of 2019 sharing a new before and after photo and showing off her waist and long legs.

In her post, the celeb cheered for a year of change: “”2018 was a transformative year for me. I awakened health wise, I shed half of me and I celebrated 3 years #sober. 2019 is going to be even better, I can feel it!”

Get on the Keto train

After sharing another side-by-side photo on Dec. 27, the star recommended adopting a keto diet to all her fans hoping to shed some pounds in the new year.

“I hope this new year brings all of you the fortitude to change your health for the better. Even if you don’t leap into #keto, try to adopt a ‘whole food’ diet,” she wrote on the caption. “When you take care of your cells, it translates to your outside AND your outlook! I’ve never felt more bright and present. Who could ask for more!”

Holiday Setbacks?

The holidays can bring challenges to a weight loss journey, so Jameson posted another photo on Christmas Eve to motivate her followers to stay strong.

“…it’s SO easy to fall off the #ketodiet” when visiting family who don’t understand the low-carb, high-protein eating plan. Her tip to staying on track: meal prepping. “It’s not exciting,” she added, “but trust in fact, you will be so elated when you power through the holidays staying in #ketosis.”

Keep Track of Your Progress

On Dec. 19, Jameson shocked Instagram when she showed three photos of her back since starting her routine.

“How cool are these progress shots? I am obsessed with seeing my healthy habits take action!” she wrote. “The first image is when I began my quest at 200 lbs, the second was close to goal weight at 127 and the last is at my happy place 120.”

She thanked intermittent fasting for the tightening of her skin. “Once again I can’t stress how important taking progress pictures is! It helps my motivation immensely,” she wrote.

Skin Transformation

Thanks to the keto diet, Jameson managed to lose the weight she wanted to shed, but there were other physical benefits to her change in eating habits.

“I’ve never talked about how changing my diet has impacted the inflammation in my body. Not only has my face changed from weightloss [sic], but eating whole foods and next to zero processed foods has made my skin better,” she posted on Instagram on Dec. 12. “Less puffiness, we all can go for that!… My joints don’t ache anymore. It’s as if I’ve turned back the clock.”

Trust Your Instincts

The latest weight loss tip from Jameson, the reality star advised fans to not overthink when it comes to adopting the keto diet.

“…trust your intuition and your body. Stop buying foods labeled keto and MAKE your own foods!” she wrote on Jan. 15. “Buy whole foods. Eat until satiated and implement intermittent fasting. YOU WILL LOSE. Not only will you lose, your skin will be tighter and brighter, your mind I’ll fire on all cylinders.”

She ended her caption, writing: “I am not pushing a product, I’m only pushing my way of thinking and my healthy lifestyle. I love you.”